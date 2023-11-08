Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance schedule: Server downtime, compensation, and update countdown

Genshin Impact's latest announcements have revealed the maintenance schedule for the upcoming 4.2 update. Based on official details, the servers will shut down for maintenance on November 08, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC+8) for a minimum of five hours, if not more. During this time, you will not be able to access your account until the servers come back online.

In this article, we cover everything you need to know about the 4.2 maintenance schedule, including a universal countdown to track the new update release.

All you need to know about the Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance schedule

Genshin Impact has released details about the upcoming version 4.2 update maintenance, a standard procedure followed by HoYoverse to ensure a smoother gameplay experience. Based on official statements, the maintenance is scheduled to start at 06:00 (UTC+8) on November 08, 2023.

The following is a list of major regions and their maintenance schedule:

American timezones (November 7, 2023)

Hawaii Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European timezones (November 7-8, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian timezones (November 8, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

When the maintenance begins, all servers will be offline for five hours, and you will be unable to access your account during this time. Hence, it is recommended that you complete any unfinished business in the game before the servers shut down.

Fortunately, Genshin Impact developers hand out Primogems as compensation for the inconvenience. You can expect to collect around 300-600 Primogems depending on the downtime and bug fixes. Keeping all this in mind, you can expect the new 4.2 update to roll out at 11:00 (UTC+8) on November 08, 2023.

You can refer to the above countdown to track the release of the new 4.2 update. The patch release will also drop all Phase I content recently revealed by Genshin Impact officials, allowing you numerous opportunities to obtain Primogems.