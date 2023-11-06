Genshin Impact 4.2 Update: Pre-installation size, How to download, and Patch countdown

With the Genshin Impact version 4.2 update less than two days away, HoYoverse has released the pre-installation feature on both PC and mobile devices. This function allows travelers to download some of the in-game files and resource packages in advance. Additionally, opting to pre-install version 4.2 files also speeds up the entire update process, allowing you to enjoy the new patch faster.

This article will cover the pre-installation size and also feature a guide on how to download the files on both PC and mobile platforms. You can also find a countdown to the Genshin Impact 4.2 update below.

Genshin Impact 4.2 pre-installation guide for both PC and mobile devices

Pre-installing on mobile devices

Open the game and wait until you see the door at the login screen. (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two methods to pre-install the files on mobile devices. The first option is to open the game and wait until you see the door at the login screen. You will find a Pre-Install Resource Package option in the bottom left corner of the screen. Click on it and confirm the download. The file size on mobile phones for version 4.2 ranges from 2.7GB to 4GB.

Another method to pre-install the files is to open the in-game Settings via the Paimon Menu and go to Resources. Click on Pre-Install Now and Confirm. After this, you can simply tap on the Home button of your mobile device and let the app download the resources in the background. Unfortunately, you won't be able to log in to Genshin Impact while the game is pre-installing the files.

Pre-installing on PC

Update the launcher and start the pre-installation. (Image via HoYoverse)

For PC users, the pre-installation process is pretty simple. Open the Genshin Impact launcher and update it. Next, click on the Game Pre-Installation option next to Launch and Confirm. The file size on a PC ranges from 13GB to 14GB. Now you can let the app do its work, but do not close the launcher since it will stop the download. Furthermore, you can also log in and play the game.

Pre-installing the files is highly recommended to all the players. As mentioned earlier, it speeds up the download process when the update goes live and lets you enjoy the new patch faster.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.2 update

HoYoverse has officially announced that the server maintenance for the version 4.2 update will begin on November 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) and is estimated to last around five hours. Hence, the new patch should be live by 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The countdown above indicates the time left until then.

That said, there is a good chance that the maintenance might end early and the update goes live a bit earlier than estimated. It should also be noted that Furina's banner will be available as soon as version 4.2 is released.