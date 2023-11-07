Genshin Impact 4.2 update release date for North America, Asia, and Europe

Genshin Impact's newest update for the Fontaine arc has tons of new stuff waiting to get deployed. Update 4.2 is proving to be one of the most-awaited patches to date, as it promises the current arc's conclusion, the Hydro Archon's arrival, a new region, and a lot more. HoYoverse will likely be following the usual maintenance schedule before updating their servers.

This article will list the release dates and times for the update alongside a countdown for the reader's convenience. Once the maintenance is over and the servers come on, you can open up the game and redeem the compensatory Primogems sent by the company.

Before going into the details of each time zone, it is important to note that as per server time, the update will officially go live on November 8, at 11 am UTC +8.

Genshin Impact 4.2 release date and time for all major regions

As mentioned, the server time for v4.2's release is 11 am UTC +8, following a five-hour scheduled downtime of the official servers. This has been the case ever since the first update of the game, where the community had to wait a long time before the servers came back online. On some days, the uptime gets extended by an hour as well.

While on the topic of maintenance, everyone is recommended to pre-install the Genshin Impact 4.2 update files before the server comes back on. This will allow a faster install time for anyone looking to enter the servers quickly. The release dates and times for all major regions are as follows:

India: 8:30 am (November 8)

Philippines: 11 am (November 8)

China: 11 am (November 8)

UK: 4 am (November 8)

Japan: 12 pm (November 8)

Korea: 12 pm (November 8)

Here is a list of all the time zones and the releases for 4.2:

PDT (UTC -7): 8 pm (November 7)

MDT (UTC -6): 9 pm (November 7)

CDT (UTC -5): 10 pm (November 7)

EDT (UTC -4): 11 pm (November 7)

BST (UTC +1): 2 am (November 8)

CEST (UTC +2): 5 am (November 8)

MSK (UTC +3): 6 am (November 8)

IST (UTC +5:30): 8:30 am (November 8)

CST (UTC +8): 11 am (November 8)

JST (UTC +9): 12:00 pm (November 8)

NZST (UTC +12): 3:00 pm (November 8)

The countdown above should help you understand the release time based on your region and clear up any confusion.

Every upcoming content in Genshin Impact 4.2

Here is a list of things scheduled with the Genshin Impact 4.2 update:

Furina and Charlotte as new characters

Ayato, Cyno, and Baizhu in reruns

New events.

New region

New weekly boss

New monsters

Archon quest

The total runtime for the update is the usual 42 days, with 21 days covering each banner.