Genshin Impact 3.6 update: Countdown, server downtime, and maintenance time

Genshin Impact's next biggest update regarding the Sumeru region is less than a day away. HoYoverse will be releasing two new characters, alongside three reruns throughout version 3.6's runtime, giving players enough time to pick their favorite characters. Typically, due to the release of a new update, there will be server downtime a few hours before everything is scheduled to go live.

As per server time, players will be able to enter the official servers from 11 am UTC +8. However, like previous versions, the deployment of the update will follow five hour maintenance. During this time, the official servers will be completely inaccessible.

The following article will list the maintenance downtime for all major regions with a countdown, giving the community a clearer idea of the release times of the update based on their time zones. Players should also note that the pre-installation files for Genshin Impact v3.6 are available now on all platforms.

Important details about Genshin Impact 3.6's release date, time, and more

As mentioned earlier, the release time for Genshin Impact 3.6 is scheduled for 11 am UTC +8, on April 12. This is similar to previous releases, where HoYoverse has always held a five hour maintenance downtime to endure a smooth launch during the update's release time.

The following is a countdown that will help players identify the release time based on their respective time zones.

The maintenance downtime will be the same for all regions, and it will only have different timings based on time zones. Hence, the following list should help players gather a clearer idea of the server downtime of all major regions:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (April 12)

Philippines: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (April 12)

China: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (April 12)

UK: 11:00 pm (April 11) to 4:00 am (April 12)

Japan: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (April 12)

Korea: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (April 12)

The following list will help players understand the release time and downtime based on their time zone:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (April 11)

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (April 11)

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (April 11)

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (April 11)

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 pm (April 11) to 4:00 am (April 12)

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (April 12)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (April 12)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (April 12)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (April 12)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (April 12)

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (April 12)

Players can stay prepared for the update by pre-installing the files right away, as they are available for download on all platforms. The total size of the resources on the PC has been revealed to be 10 GB, and it will be approximately 3 GB on Android and iOS.

Pre-installation option on Genshin Impact PC client (Image via Windows)

Once the Genshin Impact servers go live, players with pre-installed files will be able to enter the servers quickly. The first phase of the update will feature Nilou and Nahida, while the second phase will bring in Baizhu, Kaveh, and Ganyu.

