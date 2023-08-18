Locations of all Breacher Primus in Genshin Impact

Breacher Primus are the new elite enemies in the overworld of Genshin Impact's Fontaine. Part of the Abyss Order family, they will often call forth the protection of a Geo shield, making the fight more challenging in the open world. Defeating each of these enemies will drop a particular item of the Core family, including Rift Core, Foreign Synapse, and Alien Life Core.

Collecting these will help make new Fontaine weapons, such as Tidal Shadow, Rightful Reward, and Flowing Purity, alongside upcoming weapons, such as Rite of Eternal Flow and Portable Power Saw. Most of the Breacher Primus can be found near the Elynus region, both on the surface and underneath.

The following article will guide you to the location of each Breacher Primus in Fontaine, the materials they can drop, and more in Genshin Impact.

Breacher Primus location guide in Genshin Impact's Fontaine

Fontaine surface level view with the locations of Breacher Primus (Image via Genshin Impact)

Based on the image above, you will find most of the Breacher Primus throughout the Elynus region of Fontaine. However, some of those shown in the map above are located under the surface.

For the first couple of Breacher Primus, you can spawn on Beryl's Statue of the Seven and make your way west. You will see a couple of Primus at the foot of the mountain, in front of the Hydroculus.

Underground level view with Breacher Primus locations (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the underground farm, you can spawn on the same Statue of the Seven in the Beryl region and head towards the water due north west. Dive and follow the map leading you to a different location called "A Very Warm Place." Glide down, and you will see two more Breacher Primus guarding a chest.

Similar to these two locations, you can follow along both the images given above and farm all the enemies as shown. If, in any case, you come across an empty location on the surface after following the images, the enemies are most likely located underneath.

A couple of images have been provided below to clear out any confusion regarding the Breacher Primus' in-game locations.

The first couple of Breacher Primus located on the surface near the Beryl's Statue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Underground surface location for Breacher Primus (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact Breacher Primus' in-game attacks and drops

The standard attack of Breacher Primus deals physical damage to enemies. It also enters a particular state with a Geo shield, ramming itself down to deal an additional AoE Geo damage in a radius. Blunt attacks from Claymore weapons are strong against the shields, alongside Pneuma and Ousia.

The materials available from the enemy include the following:

Mora.

Rift Core: Weapon Ascension Item and Alchemy Ingredient.

Foreign Synapse: Weapon Ascension and Alchemy Ingredient.

Alien Life Core: Weapon Ascension Item and other materials.

Berserker: Artifact set.

Instructor: Artifact set.

The Exile: Artifact set.

Traveling Doctor: Artifact set.

The enemy type can also be found within the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain.