Genshin Impact leakers have shared an unofficial image of the upcoming 5-star Geo character. Furthermore, the leaks also reveal that the Geo Catgirl will be called Momoka.

Various leaked images have now been circulated in the community showcasing her character design. The picture used in the cover image is also one of the unofficial ones. Reliable sources have previously confirmed that Momoko will debut in the upcoming patch 3.7 update.

Here are everything fans need to know about Momoka's leaked design and release date in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.7: New leaks reveal Momoka's appearance and release date

Sagiri is one of the most reliable leakers in Genshin Impact and has revealed the appearance of the new upcoming female 5-star. Based on the source, the new Geo character is called Momoka. The tweet above shows unofficial images revealing a different perspective on her character design. Here is another leak that shows a full-body picture of her:

As mentioned in the previous leaks, the new images confirm that Momoka has long blonde hair with ahoge and green eyes. Her Inazuman outfit also hints at her association with the Narukami Shrine. Fans can also see her Geo vision hanging around her waist.

With the release of unofficial images showing her appearance, some Genshin Impact leakers have also shared information about her kit. Remember that it is still too early to confirm leaks about her kit. Hence, fans should take all of this with grains of salt.

Mero @merlin_impact Okay, since everyone has already seen how Momoka looks. I'll tell you a little about her kit.



Momoka is Geo sword user.

Her main role is shielder (Yeah yeah, another geo shield).



Recent leaks about Momoka's kit claim she will be a 5-star and use sword weapons. Although the details are unknown, sources claim she can create shields with her Elemental Skill, making her the next Geo Shielder in Genshin Impact. Like Zhongli, one of the best shielders in-game, Momoka will also have two versions of her Elemental Skill.

With this information, the community has many expectations for the new 5-star and will want her to be as good as the Geo Archon. There is still time for developers to fine-tune her and ensure they can satisfy the playerbase. In the meantime, many will ponder her debut in the event-wish banners.

New 5-star Geo, Momoka, is rumored to debut in Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

Recent leaks from reliable sources confirm that Momoka, the new Geo Catgirl character, will debut in the upcoming patch 3.7 update. HoYoverse officials have yet to release any information about the roadmap for future patches at the time of writing.

Patch 3.6 Release: April 11 or 12

Patch 3.7 Release: May 23 or 24

Patch 3.8 Release: July 4 or 5

Fontaine 4.0 Release: August 15 or 16

However, fans must be aware that developers have started to continue the standard 6-week patch cycle. Considering the current pace, fans can estimate the potential release dates for future patches. Here are the speculative dates for the upcoming patch 3.7 banners:

Phase I - Around May 24, 2023

Phase II - Around June 14, 2023

These dates will be somewhat accurate as long as the current Genshin Impact 3.5 and future version 3.6 updates last 42 days (6 weeks). Although the new 5-star debut will take place in the first half of new version updates, fans should still wait for the official announcement for confirmation.

