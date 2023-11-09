Genshin Impact Navia gameplay, abilities, and idle animation leaks

HoYoverse is set to release Navia as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 4.3, which will go live on December 20, 2023. She is supposedly a 5-star unit, which would make her the first 5-star Geo unit since Arataki Itto. With the beta version also out, several users have leaked Navia's entire kit and gameplay animation. Based on the leaks, she is a main DPS unit that scales on ATK and relies on Crystalized reaction and Elemental Shards for damage.

Needless to say, Navia is a Claymore user, which has already been confirmed in the Fontaine Archon Quest cutscenes. Genshin Impact players can find more details about the president of Spina di Rosula's leaked gameplay in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Navia's potential abilities and gameplay animations leaked

Idle animation

Navia's animation is pretty interesting. Like most other characters in Genshin Impact, she has two idle animations. She brings out her umbrella and sunglasses and stands still for a while before removing them elegantly in the first. The other animation has Navia simply trying to enjoy a gentle breeze before the force becomes too strong.

Abilities and gameplay animations

Navia's Normal Attacks are a four-hit sequence. She swings around her Claymore before kicking it towards the enemy in the third hit. On the other hand, her Charged Attack is a common spinning animation performed by most smaller units in Genshin Impact, such as Noelle and Sayu.

Without that out of the way, the main focus of Navia's kit is her Elemental Skill and Burst. While casting her skill, she uses her umbrella as a gun and enters into an aiming mode. Releasing the skill deals Geo damage to the enemy. It is worth mentioning that her Elemental Skill damage depends on the number of Elemental Shards gained by her party members.

Finally, Navia's Elemental Burst animation is truly unique. She summons several cannons that deal AoE Geo damage. In addition, after the first hit, her Burst rains down a few more cannon balls in a large AoE for 12 seconds, dealing Geo damage.

Overall, Navia's abilities and gameplay animations look amazing. Since her kit is in the development stage, there may likely be some changes in the future. The president of Spina di Rosula will debut in version 4.3, but her exact release date is currently unknown. That said, travelers can expect some banner leaks soon since the update is getting closer.