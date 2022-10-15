Genshin Impact Albedo build guide: F2P weapons and best artifacts (October 2022)

Albedo has returned to Genshin Impact 3.1, and he's a good unit worth building. Ergo, it's logical that F2P players might wish to know some good weapons to use on him. There is a shortage of great options to consider, meaning that this guide will only cover a few good Swords.

Generally speaking, F2P weapons will be classified here as something that anybody can get. No 5-star weapons will be listed here. The main point of this guide is to highlight Albedo's best F2P Swords in Genshin Impact.

Albedo build guide in Genshin Impact: F2P weapons

F2P players can focus on just two Swords (Image via HoYoverse)

There are only two Swords worth discussing for F2P players regarding good weapons for Albedo in Genshin Impact 3.1:

Cinnabar Spindle Harbinger of Dawn

Neither of them are 5-stars, but these two Swords usually outperform those 5-star weapons. That's terrific news for F2P players since that means building Albedo is actually very affordable.

The Cinnabar Spindle is his best weapon, but there are some important caveats to discuss in the following section.

Cinnabar Spindle

Cinnabar Spindle (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cinnabar Spindle has an ATK stat of 454 and a DEF% stat of 69% at Level 90. Its effect is:

"Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 80% of DEF. The effect will be triggered no more than once every 1.5s and will be cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Skill deals DMG."

Everything about this Sword is perfect for Albedo. His Elemental Skill already deals more damage based on his DEF, so having an additional buff on top of that simply makes him stronger. Not to mention, Cinnabar Spindle is one of two weapons that he can use that are capable of buffing his DEF.

Another look at this Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Cinnabar Spindle buffs DEF far more than Traveler's Handy Sword, while having a much more beneficial effect than it. For reference, the Cinnabar Spindle has 69% DEF versus the Traveler's Handy Sword's 27.5% DEF. The situational HP recovery from Traveler's Handy Sword can't compete with raw damage from Cinnabar Spindle's effect.

As amazing as Cinnabar Spindle sounds, there is one major drawback. It and its Refinement Materials were only available in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms Event. That event lasted from November 25 to December 31, 2021. Thus, this weapon and its Refinement Materials are currently unobtainable.

All new F2P players are forced to use Harbinger of Dawn if they want a good weapon on him.

Harbinger of Dawn

Harbinger of Dawn (Image via HoYoverse)

Harbinger of Dawn has an ATK stat of 401 and a CRIT DMG% stat of 46.9% at Level 90. Its effect at R5 is:

"When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 28%."

Genshin Impact players should know that this 3-star weapon can outperform most 4-star and even most 5-star weapons when used on Albedo. It basically gives him both CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG, which is always excellent for any character seeking to maximize damage.

Another look at this Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The teams that regularly use Albedo often ensure that he's consistently above 90%, meaning he will receive that 28% buff to his CRIT Rate. Most Genshin Impact players can easily R5 this weapon since it's a 3-star Sword.

Some might wonder if Traveler's Handy Sword is a better 3-star alternative since it boosts the user's DEF. However, a max-DEF Albedo with Harbinger of Dawn outclasses one with a Traveler's Handy Sword and the same build.

Since both are 3-star Swords, it makes sense for F2P Genshin Impact players to prioritize Harbinger of Dawn.

Poll : Do you have Cinnabar Spindle? Yes No 0 votes