5 best team comps for Albedo in Genshin Impact

Albedo is a good Geo battery with remarkable off-field damage who finds himself on several Genshin Impact teams. Similarly, his ability to boost his teammate's Elemental Mastery makes his supportive abilities quite versatile.

Generally speaking, Albedo teams will almost always want a Geo Resonance to reduce an enemy's Geo RES while bolstering shields. Thus, one will usually see at least two Geo units per team comp.

Some teams will include possible substitutes in case the player lacks some characters (usually the 5-stars).

Five good team comps for Albedo mains in Genshin Impact

1) Zhongli + Gorou + Itto

Mono-Geo teams can work, with the above team being arguably the best example of one. Generally speaking, Albedo and Zhongli synergize excellently, meaning that many of Albedo's best teams will tend to include him. Zhongli's inclusion on the team will be mentioned here and implied in the next entries to avoid repetitiveness.

Zhongli creates powerful shields and has minor CC, whereas Gorou is tailor-made for mono Geo teams. Itto would be the main DPS in this case. One great advantage of this team is that it's incredibly easy to use. Other Geo users like Ningguang and Noelle can work as substitutes, but it can be hard to slot them in over the other teammates unless the player is missing a few characters.

2) Zhongli + Jean + Xiao

Both the Geo and Anemo Elemental Resonances will be active here. Like before, Zhongli and Albedo serve a supporting role to enhance a DPS character's full capabilities. In this case, it's Xiao whom they're enabling to do more damage in Genshin Impact.

Albedo is an excellent battery, but Jean also serves as a good battery. Basically, Xiao's Elemental Burst will always be up with a team like this one. Jean can also heal Xiao whenever necessary.

3) Zhongli + Hu Tao + Xingqiu

This old classic team comp is still viable in 2022. Hu Tao loves having Zhongli as a teammate, since his shields help her high-risk, high-reward playstyle. Albedo can act as a battery and do good off-field damage as usual.

Xingqiu enables the Vaporize playstyle that Hu Tao is synonymous with, especially since his Elemental Skill's Hydro infusion lasts for 15 seconds. It is worth mentioning that Yoimiya could replace Hu Tao, and Yelan could replace Xingqiu if Genshin Impact players want to try something different.

4) Zhongli + Kokomi + Yae Miko

This AFK team is rather brain-dead to use, but it's very effective all the same. It's extremely easy to set up, but the strict requirement of needing four specific 5-stars might turn some players away.

Those fortunate enough to own these characters should know that the team's sustain is amazing. Zhongli's shields and Kokomi's healing mean that it's very difficult for this team to die unless one plays carelessly.

5) Cyno + Dendro Traveler + Fischl

Dendro teams greatly appreciate the Elemental Mastery buff that Albedo provides with his Homuncular Nature Passive. So this is a rare example of a team involving him but not Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

Cyno, the Dendro Traveler, and Fischl are all instrumental in creating the Quicken Elemental Reaction. The last slot is usually filler, but Geo units have found some success here, historically speaking.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

