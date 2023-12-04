Genshin Impact 4.3 release date, maintenance, and banners schedule leaks

While the Genshin Impact 4.3 update might not bring in a chapter in the Fontaine arc, it will still be packed with some of the strongest characters in the limited banners. Players are looking at two new characters and three reruns, all within 42 days. The optimal window to acquire these characters will start from December 20, 2023, until January 31, 2024.

Readers will find everything related to v4.3, including the release dates and times for multiple time zones, alongside the banner schedule for both phases of the update. To summarize the characters, Navia and Chevreuse will be the new units from Fontaine, while Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya will be the reruns from Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 4.3 release dates, times, and countdown for all major regions

The 4.3 update is scheduled to go live on December 20, 2023. HoYoverse will hold a maintenance downtime like many past updates, lasting 5 hours. Based on server time, the downtime will start at 6:00 and last until 11:00 UTC +8. Here is a list of the release dates and times of the update for all regions:

America (December 19, 2023)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (December 20, 2023)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (December 20, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

The following is a countdown until the release of the 4.3 update based on all the major regions:

Lastly, here is a list of the maintenance downtime across all time zones for Genshin Impact 4.3:

PST (UTC -7): 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm (December 19)

MST (UTC -6): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (December 19)

CST (UTC -5): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (December 19)

EST (UTC -4): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (December 19)

CEST (UTC +2): 11:00 pm (December 19) to 4:00 am (December 20)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (December 20)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (December 20)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (December 20)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (December 20)

There will be a compensation worth 600 Primogems for everyone, delivered via the in-game email after the servers go up.

Genshin Impact 4.3 banner schedule

As mentioned, the characters scheduled for the update include Navia and Chevreuse as new Genshin Impact units, alongside Kamisato Ayaka, Raiden Shogun, and Yoimiya as reruns.

The following list should provide a more precise idea of each character's release window:

1st half (December 20, 2023 to January 10, 2024): Navia (Geo Claymore, new) and Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo Sword, rerun).

Navia (Geo Claymore, new) and Kamisato Ayaka (Cryo Sword, rerun). 2nd half (January 10 to 31, 2024): Yoimiya (Pyro Bow, rerun) and Raiden Shogun (Electro Polearm, rerun).

Each character's signature weapon will be featured simultaneously in the weapon banners.