Genshin Impact 4.2 tier-list for 5-star characters

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update introduced the Hydro Archon, Furina, and Charlotte to the game. Both characters are very good in their respective roles and can fit a wide variety of team compositions. Their arrival has shaken up the game's meta, with Furina proving to be a strong support for Fontaine-based DPS units.

Considering the influence of the newest 5-star Hydro unit, this article will provide a definitive tier list of all 5-star characters present in Genshin Impact's version 4.2. The strongest and most useful fighters will be placed in the SS tier, while the lackluster units will be put at the bottom in the D tier.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact tier list for 5-star characters (December 2023)

Genshin Impact 4.2 5-star tier list (Image via TierMaker)

Here is a subjective tier list comprising all 5-star characters available in Genshin Impact as of version 4.2. It segregates different units based on strength and utility in the overworld and Spiral Abyss.

SS-tier

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the units placed in the SS tier:

Furina

Neuvillette

Alhaitham

Nahida

Kamisato Ayaka

Hu Tao

As expected, the newest 5-star character, Furina, is in the SS tier owing to her consistent Hydro damage and strong buff. She is an ideal support for other Fontaine units like Neuvillette and Wriothesley.

Aside from her, the Dendro Archon, Nahida, and the four best main DPS units of the game find themselves in the SS tier.

S-tier

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

The S tier on the list includes the following characters:

Baizhu

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kaedehara Kazuha

Yelan

Shenhe

Zhongli

The S tier of this subjective tier list features the strongest support units in the entire game. Considering Baizhu and Kokomi's unmatched healing and Yelan, Shenhe, and Kazuha's supporting abilities, all of them are worthy of a spot on the S tier.

While many would argue Zhongli to be in the SS tier in respect of his unbreakable shields and buffs, his reduced Spiral Abyss usage justifies his presence in the S tier instead.

A-tier

Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

All the characters part of the A tier are as follows:

Wriothesley

Lyney

Nilou

Wanderer

Kamisato Ayato

Yae Miko

Raiden Shogun

Tartaglia (Childe)

Mona

All the 5-stars in the A tier are amazing units that are only outshined by a few others. While Yae Miko and Mona are strong sub-DPS options, the others on the list are all decent DPS units capable of clearing any content in the game.

B-tier

Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the characters part of the B tier:

Cyno

Tighnari

Yoimiya

Arataki Itto

Xiao

Ganyu

Keqing

Eula

Albedo

Venti

Jean

The B tier of this tier list includes characters that are good in their respective roles but may have difficulty clearing Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss without dedicated supports. The Anemo Archon, Venti, is also put in this tier due to the rise of enemies unaffected by his Elemental Burst, resulting in a niche use-case in the current meta.

C-tier

Klee (Image via HoYoverse)

The following 5-star characters are part of the C-tier:

Klee

Diluc

Qiqi

Although these characters aren't bad, they aren't strong enough to keep up with Genshin Impact's meta. While Klee and Diluc can be good DPS units in the early game, they may struggle to clear late-game content, resulting in their placement in the C-tier.

D-tier

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

The D tier only includes two 5-star characters:

Dehya

Aloy

In my humble opinion, neither Dehya nor Aloy are worth building. While the former does have a niche use in some teams, many other popular support units are preferred instead.

As a free unit, Aloy boasts a mediocre kit. There is no scenario in the game where she shines, and as such, she is placed in the lowest tier of this 5-star tier list.

