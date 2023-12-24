Genshin Impact 4.4 Primogems count and free wishes calculation (Estimated)

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update is expected to reward players with a ton of free Primogems and Fates. Several new leaks from reliable sources have shown that the next patch will celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival, which is the biggest annual event in Liyue. Additionally, the much-awaited Chenyu Vale is expected to be added in version 4.4. Thus, it is safe to assume that Travelers can expect a lot of free pulls from various sources in the next update.

This article will provide a rough estimation of the total amount of Primogems and Fates players can obtain in Genshin Impact 4.4 for free, based on the leaked info.

Genshin Impact 4.4 to offer over 100 pulls worth of Primogems, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 4.4 is expected to be released on January 31, 2024. According to the leaks, the new update will likely add a ton of exciting content to the game, including the long-awaited Chenyu Vale region and the fourth edition of the Lantern Rite Festival event. Travelers are also expected to get free login rewards to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Expected Primogem count in V4.4 (Image via Deleted User)

Without further delay, here is the estimated amount of total Primogems players can obtain in Genshin Impact 4.4 for free:

Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Teleport Waypoints: 155 Primogems

155 Primogems Exploration: 1200 Primogems

1200 Primogems Event: 2260 Primogems

2260 Primogems World Quests: 460 Primogems

460 Primogems Achievements: 295 Primogems

295 Primogems Xianyun Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Character trials: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Chenyu Vale offering system: 320 Primogems

320 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

1800 Primogems V4.4 maintenance: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems V4.5 live stream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Misc codes: 100 Primogems

100 Primogems Paimon's Bargain: 1600 Primogems

1600 Primogems Log-in event: 1600 Primogems

1600 Primogems Mail: 1600 Primogems

The entire amount adds up to 13,350 Primogems, which is worth 83 free pulls for a player, of which 58 pulls can be obtained in the first half of version 4.4. Usually, this is enough to get one 5-star character or weapon unless the Traveler is unlucky.

Genshin Impact players can also add 19 Acquaint Fates to the total count obtained from the in-game shop and other sources. This can be used to pull from the Standard banner. Adding this amount to the previous estimation sums up to a total of 102 free pulls in version 4.4.

It is important to note that this is merely an estimation based on the leaked information and is subject to change. In addition, the Primogem amount earned will depend on the player's participation in all the events and other content in the game.