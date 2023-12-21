Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Chenyu Vale map release date and in-game location first-looks surface

Chenyu Vale will be one of the major additions in Genshin Impact 4.4, alongside the new characters and Liyue's Lantern Rite. The location will have new waypoints and an offering statue, allowing players to obtain additional rewards. Chenyu Vale is supposed to fill in the gap between Liyue and Fontaine, therefore joining those two nations as well.

This article will list everything related to the upcoming Chenyu Vale map, including the possible release date and in-game satellite view.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks by renowned data miners named Mero and FouL. Everything mentioned here is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Chenyu Vale leaks for Genshin Impact 4.4

Chenyu Vale will be added to the northwest of Mt. Hulao, Mt. Aocang, and Huaguang Stone Forest, ranging to Lumidouce Harbor and Fort Charybdis Ruins of Fontaine. The possible release dates and times for the release of Chenyu Vale can be expected to be the same as that of Genshin Impact v4.4. Here is a list of all the times in different regions:

American servers (January 30, 2024):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

European servers (January 31, 2024):

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asian servers (January 31, 2024):

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

The following is a satellite view of the map leaked by a renowned data miner named Mero.

Additionally, here is a list of the names of all locations of the new region:

Mt. laixin

Redwatch Dais

Fallen Brocade Courtyard

Upper Vale

Qiaoying Village

Yilong Wharf

Mt. Lingmeng

Jademouth

Chen Long Pool

Southern Mountain

Chi hang Wall

Yaodie Valley

Mt. Xuanlian

Mt. Laixin

Mt. Mingyan

Teatree Slope

Lingshu Courtyard

Adeptus' Repose

Lastly, Chenyu Vale will introduce a field boss named "Wild Beast of the South". It should be noted that the name is roughly translated and can be different from the final release. It will be featured in 12-3 Spiral Abyss Floor in Genshin Impact v4.4, resisting Hydro and Anemo damage for the most part.

Wild Beast of the South will also drop ascension materials for Xianyun.

Lastly, players will be able to offer a special collectibles called Spirit Koi. These can be offered to the new offering statue in exchange for the rewards mentioned below.

There were also multiple rumors surrounding Celestia and its location being directly on top of Chenyu Vale. Nothing concrete has been revealed regarding Celestia yet.