3 best teams for Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.1

Spiral Abyss has always been the pinnacle of endgame activities in Genshin Impact. Clearing every floor with two teams is enough proof of a player's prowess since defeating the toughest versions of the elites and bosses is no easy task. Since this game thrives off team-building, the correct synergies can make each floor easier, even with the most accessible characters.

The following article will list the best teams to have for Genshin Impact's Spiral Floor 12 in v4.1. As mentioned, every floor can be done smoothly as long as players have the correct team combinations for elemental synergies and counter to the enemy's weakness.

Neuvillette, Hyperbloom teams, and other units to use in Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Floor 12

Before diving into the teams, it is important to get accustomed to the Floor 12 buffs and enemies in 4.1. Based on the newly released character Neuvillette, HoYoverse has provided a suitable buff for anyone looking to use the new Hydro 5-star unit. Here is what everyone can expect from the Floor 12 buff:

When the character's HP increases or decreases, their Normal or Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 16% for 6 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds. Maximum 3 stacks.

Enemies for each chamber include the following:

Chamber 1: Millennial Pearl Seahorse (first half), alongside Rockfound Rifthounds and Pyro Abyss Mage (second abyss).

Millennial Pearl Seahorse (first half), alongside Rockfound Rifthounds and Pyro Abyss Mage (second abyss). Chamber 2: Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling, Construction Specialist Mek-Pneuma, Suppression Specialist Mek-Penuma (first half), alongside Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia (second half).

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling, Construction Specialist Mek-Pneuma, Suppression Specialist Mek-Penuma (first half), alongside Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia (second half). Chamber 3: Mirror Maiden and Wind Operative (first half), alongside Experimental Field Generator (second half).

Based on the enemies, the 12th floor added a few field bosses from the Fontaine regions, making the Pneuma mechanics important in a few fights.

1) Pyro DPS/ Neuvillette Charged DPS

Pyro DPS team with Pneuma Ousia (Image via Genshin Impact)

Be it any team for a chamber, having one Ousia/Pneuma character from Fontaine is recommended in either of the teams. Since this particular structure will be adding Neuvillette for the second half in all three chambers, Lynette can be a good pick for the first half.

Hence, based on the enemies in each half, here is one team recommended for all three chambers on Floor 12:

First half: Bennett, Lynette, Layla, and Yoimiya

Bennett, Lynette, Layla, and Yoimiya Second half: Neuvillette, Zhongli, Yae Miko, and Kazuha

All three chambers have bosses and elites who are weak/vulnerable against Pyro. Similarly, enemies such as Millennial Pearl Seahorse, Icewind Suite, and Experimental Field Generator can be defeated using the new Genshin Impact Ousia-Pneuma mechanics, allowing Fontaine characters to become viable.

The roles of Yae Miko and Kazuha are to provide Electro and Swirl for their DPS. Hence, picking up replacements such as Kuki Shinobu, Raiden Shogun, Sucrose, and other units with the same elements can work as well.

2) 4-star only

Best team with only 4-star characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Aside from the Fontaine Pneuma-Ousia mechanic and 5-star units, some strong 4-star characters can become very lethal against the Floor 12 enemies in 4.1. Since some of these bosses are highly vulnerable to certain elemental types, it is easy to form reactions and drain their health with minimal effort.

Here are a couple of teams you can follow for both halves in Genshin Impact Floor 12 Chamber 2:

First half: Rosaria, Bennett, Sucrose, and Xiangling

Rosaria, Bennett, Sucrose, and Xiangling Second half: Dendro Traveler, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, and Yaoyao

Collei is a good replacement if you do not own Yaoyao. Similarly, since this team is meant for 4-star units only, having strong Dendro and Electro characters such as Al Haitham, Nahida, EM Raiden Shogun, and Yae Miko can help significantly in boosting Hyperbloom damage.

3) Freeze and Raiden burst

Raiden team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Even after a couple of years since release, Ayaka's freeze team still holds strong in freezing enemies in place. This makes up one of the best CC builds in the game, paired with a high burst of damage from Ayaka's ultimate. The second team relies more on Raiden, alongside standard elemental reactions such as Vape, Electro, and Overload.

First half: Ayaka, Mona, Diona, and Sucrose/Kazuha

Ayaka, Mona, Diona, and Sucrose/Kazuha Second half: Raiden Shogun, Yelan/Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett

The trick here is to focus on the elemental shields of bosses before anything else. Ayaka's sprint mode can grant invulnerability in the first team, while Raiden's team is focused more on AOE. The only downside of the latter team is that you will need to avoid Experimental Field Generator's ground attacks manually.