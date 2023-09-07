Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks showcase new Fatui enemy gameplay and bosses

Genshin Impact version 4.1 is less than three weeks away. The upcoming update is expected to release a new region in the Hydro Nation to the north of the Court of Fontaine. In addition, several leaks have shared info about the enemies that will be introduced in the next patch of the game, which includes two new overworld bosses and Fatui enemies. These opponents are also expected to drop items for the Wriothesley and Neuvillette in Genshin Impact.

This article will cover all the upcoming types of enemies that will be released in version 4.1. Do note that the information was obtained from the Genshin Impact beta leaks, so they are subject to change, and the final product might be different.

Genshin Impact 4.1 to introduce new overworld bosses and Fatui enemies, as per leaks

New Fatui enemies

A popular and reliable Genshin Impact leaker known as Mero recently shared images of two potential upcoming Fatui enemies, as shown in the post above. They are supposedly called the Seneschal of Wind (top) and Seneschal of Frost (bottom). Luckily, another leaker called Stepleaker also shared a video of the latter's gameplay against Wriothesley.

The Seneschal of Frost does Cryo DMG and can be seen wielding a Sword, making it a close-ranged fighter. It can also use teleportation, but its range appears to be short. On the other hand, there is no info on the Seneschal of Wing at the moment, unfortunately. On a related note, the Fatui enemies are also expected to drop new types of materials, which will be used as weapon ascension materials.

Millennial Pearl Seahorse

Genshin Impact 4.1 is expected to release a new world boss called Millennial Pearl Seahorse. Courtesy of Stepleaker, once again, they shared the fighting pattern of the new enemy, and it appears to have several interesting abilities. It has an AoE skill with a long range, which might be slightly difficult to dodge if players are not fast enough. In addition, it has a dash and can launch projectiles that follow its target.

The Millennial Pearl Seahorse is expected to drop ascension materials for Neuvillette despite being an Electro Elemental being.

Experimental Field Generator

Several beta leaks have shown that there will be one more new world boss called Experimental Field Generator. It is a new type of Clockwork Mek enemy type. The leaked video, courtesy of Kei-Luna, showcases all of its attack patterns. The Experimental Field Generator appears to be much more aggressive than the Seahorse boss and has many AoE skills that have a massive range.

In addition to this, the new boss can also fire different types of homing projectiles. It is worth mentioning that Wriothesley will need the materials dropped by the Experimental Field Generator for his ascension.