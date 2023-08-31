Genshin Impact Neuvillette pre-farming guide: Routes and locations for materials

Neuvillette is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. The developers have already announced that he will be added in version 4.1. That said, his exact release date is unknown at the moment, but will soon be revealed during the Special Program that will be held on September 15, 2023. In any case, Neuvillette is expected to be a 5-star Hydro main DPS unit that uses a Catalyst.

Many players are looking forward to pulling for the Chief Justice of Fontaine when he makes his debut. Luckily, several Genshin Impact leaks have hinted that travelers can pre-farm most of the items needed to max ascend and level up Neuvillette's talents.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette pre-farming guide: Ascension and talent level-up materials

Here is a list of all the items that players can farm for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact 4.0:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver

Varunada Lazurite Fragment

Varunada Lazurite Chunk

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Transoceanic Pearl

Transoceanic Chunk

Xenochromatic Cyrstal

Everamber

Teachings of Equity

Guide to Equity

Philosophies of Equity

There are a few more items that they need to level up Neuvillette, but they are currently not available in Genshin Impact version 4.0. In any case, here's how players can obtain all the aforementioned materials:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

Farm Hydro stones by defeating Oceanid and Hydro Hypostases (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette needs the following amount of Varunada Lazurites for his max ascension in Genshin Impact:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

It is advisable that players pre-farm these Hydro elemental stones because beta leaks suggest that Neuvillette will need the ascension material of the upcoming boss in 4.1. However, it seems that the rumored enemy does not drop any Varunada Lazurite stones.

Challenging Oceanid in Liyue and Hydro Hypostases in Inazuma would be ideal since they are the only bosses with guaranteed Hydro stone drops. Another option is to exchange the Dust of Azoth from Paimon's shop and use it to craft Varunada Lazurite stones from other elemental types.

Transoceanic Pearl/Chunk and Xenochromatic Crystal

Transoceanic Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Transoceanic Pearl/Chunk and Xenochromatic Crystals are common enemy drops in Fontaine and players will need the following amounts for Neuvillette's ascension and talents:

Transoceanic Pearl x36

Transoceanic Chunk x96

Xenochromatic Crystal x129

Genshin Impact players can obtain these items by defeating any Fontemar Aberrant creatures such as Blubberbeast, Hunter's Ray, Armoured Crab, and Ball Octopus. They can be found all over the underwater regions of Fontaine and near the shores. Players can also buy these drops from Paimon's Bargains using Starglitter and Stardust.

Everamber weekly boss drop

Defeat the weekly boss Apep to obtain Everamber (Image via HoYoverse)

Everamber is a weekly boss drop item that can only be obtained by defeating Apep, and 18 of them are needed to raise Neuvillette's all three talents to level 10. It is important to note that this domain is locked behind Nahida's second Story Quest.

Equity talent level-up book

Farm Philosophies of Equity in Pale Forgotten Glory domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the number of Equity books that are needed to level up Neuvillette's talents to 10:

Teachings of Equity x9

Guide to Equity x63

Philosophies of Equity x114

The Equity books can be farmed in the Pale Forgotten Glory in Fontaine only on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays for 20 Original Resin or one Condensed Resin per domain run in Genshin Impact.

There is still a lot of time left until Neuvillette officially makes his debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 4.1. Travelers can take this time to farm as many items as they can to level up the upcoming Hydro character faster when he is out.