Genshin Impact 4.0 banners: Tartaglia, Zhongli rerun, and official 4-star characters

Zhongli and Tartaglia (Childe) will soon become available as the featured 5-star characters during the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.0 update. Both characters were first released during version 1.1 and the upcoming gacha banners will mark their fifth rerun. They will succeed Lyney and Yelan as the featured 5-star characters on September 5, 2023, and will be available to players worldwide till September 26, 2023.

HoYoverse has also officially announced the 4-star characters that will get a rate up during Zhongli and Tartaglia banners, which are Noelle, Sayu, and the new character Freminet. More information about the Phase II characters and weapons banner, and the countdown for the release is given in the article ahead.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Zhongli rerun schedule and featured 4-stars

Zhongli and Tartaglia, aka Childe, are scheduled to appear as 5-stars on the limited-time character banners on September 5, 2023, during the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.0 update. They will be accompanied by Noelle, Sayu, and Freminet as the rate-up 4-star characters. The banners will remain available to players till September 26, 2023.

Zhongli's 4.0 banner with featured 4-star characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from Freminet (Cryo), who is a brand-new character, all other characters featured during Phase II are known to be solid options for new players. The Geo Archon Zhongli is amongst the strongest support characters boasting an unbreakable shield, while Tartaglia's (Hydro) International team has been strong in the meta since its inception.

As for the other 4-stars, Sayu (Anemo) is an excellent sub-DPS/healer, and Noelle (Geo) is a very good shielder/healer for players in the early game.

The Epitome Invocation weapons banner for Version 4.0 Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has also officially confirmed that the 5-star weapons that will be featured on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner will be Vortex Vanquisher and Polar Star, the signature weapons of Zhongli and Childe.

While the Vortex Vanquisher polearm has not been positively received by the playerbase, Polar Star is considered to be among the best 5-star Bows in the game and has a Crit Rate secondary stat.

The 4-star weapons that will also appear on the Epitome Invocation banner are Rust (Bow), The Widsith (Catalyst), The Flute (Sword), Dragon's Bane (Polearm), and Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore).

Countdown for Genshin Impact version 4.0 Phase II banner for all servers

Phase II characters of version 4.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the first half banners of Genshin Impact, the second half banners are usually released separately on all servers. Therefore, the release time for Zhongli and Tartaglia will be different for players in Asia, Europe, and America.

For Asia Server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Zhongli and Tartaglia's release on the Asia server of Genshin Impact. They will be released at 6 pm (GMT +8) on September 5, 2023, and their banner will be available till 3 pm (GMT +8) on September 26, 2023.

For Europe Server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Zhongli and Tartaglia's release on the Europe server of Genshin Impact. They will be released at 6 pm (GMT +1) on September 5, 2023, and their banner will be available till 3 pm (GMT +1) on September 26, 2023.

For America Server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Zhongli and Tartaglia's release on the America server of Genshin Impact. They will be released at 7 pm (ET) on September 5, 2023, and their banner will be available till 4 pm (ET) on September 26, 2023.

