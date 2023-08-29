Genshin Impact 4.0 Zhongli banner: 4-stars, weapon reruns, and countdowns

Childe and Zhongli's banners will return in Genshin Impact 4.0 at 6:00 pm (server time) on September 5, 2023. The three central regions will get these Event Wishes at different times compared to one another. This article will include countdowns for all release dates for the reader's convenience, plus information on the featured 4-stars and the upcoming Epitome Invocation.

These reruns are expected to begin as soon as Lyney and Yelan's banners end. Genshin Impact 4.0 already notified players of when that will happen. Yet, the countdowns embedded in this article should be convenient for those not playing the game. Before then, let's check out the featured characters and weapons for these forthcoming banners.

Genshin Impact 4.0 banners: Featured 4-stars for Zhongli's rerun, promoted weapons, and more

Once 6:00 pm (your server time) occurs on September 5, 2023, you should see a new Childe and Zhongli rerun. Their featured 4-stars include:

Freminet

Sayu

Noelle

Freminet is a brand-new character previously confirmed to be available in the second half of Genshin Impact 4.0. Ignoring the Character Wishes for a moment, Travelers looking at the new weapon banner should know that the following items are featured in the upcoming Epitome Invocation:

Polar Star (5-star Bow)

Vortez Vanquisher (5-star Polearm)

The Flute (4-star Sword)

Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

The Widsith (4-star Catalyst)

Rust (4-star Bow)

Polar Star is Childe's signature weapon and his best-in-slot option. Vortex Vanquisher is Zhongli's signature weapon, yet Staff of Homa outclasses it for general usefulness.

New character

The only new playable character in this phase is Freminet, a 4-star Cryo Claymore with a kit revolving around a highly unique Elemental Skill. Freminet has several levels to this ability, which he can increase by performing Normal Attacks afterward.

It is worth noting that Freminet has Arkhe: Pneuma and will have the usual underwater advantages available to Fontaine characters from Genshin Impact 4.0 onward. Even if a player doesn't get Freminet in this banner phase, they can always get him in a future Wish since he's just a 4-star. The best chance to get him for those interested is when he is featured, like in Childe and Zhongli's banners.

Countdowns to Childe and Zhongli's banners

There will be three separate countdowns. One will be for the Asian server, another for the European one, and then finally, another embed for the American playerbase. The countdown featured above is for the Asian server. It counts down to 6:00 pm (UTC+8) on September 5, 2023.

The European player base gets Childe and Zhongli's reruns in Genshin Impact 4.0 at 6:00 pm (UTC+1) on September 5, 2023. It's a seven-hour difference compared to the Asian server. At the very least, Europeans will get the new Wishes sooner than their American counterparts.

Americans get the new banners six hours after the Europeans do. This countdown is for 6:00 pm (UTC-5) on September 5, 2023. Good luck if you wish to get one of the characters or weapons from the upcoming banners. Those who find the upcoming offerings lacking can skip these Wishes and wait for a future Event Wish that seems more promising, like Furina's.

