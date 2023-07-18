What are Pneuma and Ousia effects in Genshin Impact? Leaker explains Fontaine mechanics

Genshin Impact leaker homdgcat had decided to explain the new Pneuma and Ousia effects For those unaware, these two new features are exclusive to Fontaine characters and the Hydro Traveler. Units from other regions have not been leaked to be capable of using such gameplay mechanics. The 4.0 beta has already been datamined, so let's look at what the current leaks discuss about this topic.

All of the content discussed below is subject to change. Genshin Impact 4.0 is expected to launch on August 16, 2023, meaning players won't have to wait too long to experience these new gameplay mechanics for the first time. The upcoming Special Program is also expected to dive into these features.

Genshin Impact leaks: Ousia and Pneuma

The above Reddit post is a translation of leaker homdgcat's original post. However, homdgcat also posted an English version of their own leak, which is what this article will reference. However, that tweet cannot be shown due to DMCA concerns.

Basically, here's a rundown of Ousia and Pneuma based on the current Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks:

What are they?: They're polar opposite forms of energy.

They're polar opposite forms of energy. Characters with this mechanic: Lyney, Hydro Traveler, and Freminet have Pneuma. Lynette has Ousia. It is worth mentioning that Lyney activates via his Charged Attack while everybody else here can trigger this mechanic with their Elemental Skill.

Lyney, Hydro Traveler, and Freminet have Pneuma. Lynette has Ousia. It is worth mentioning that Lyney activates via his Charged Attack while everybody else here can trigger this mechanic with their Elemental Skill. Puzzles: Ousia and Pneuma blocks exist, which allow any character (including those outside of Fontaine) to solve certain puzzles.

That's the first part. The next section of the text leak covers some monsters and gadgets involving this new gameplay mechanic.

New features

Fontaine characters will have access to this new system (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four entries shown in homdgcat's Genshin Impact 4.0 text leak that are worth discussing here. Up first is O/P Amplifiers, which are challenges involving several combinations of Ousia and Pneuma attacks that can grant allies an elemental buff. That buff includes:

+120% Elemental RES to a specific type

+60% to all other Elemental types

+25% ATK

Resistance to Interruption

Opposite Ousia or Pneuma can shut down this amplifier. Another feature to discuss is known as Breacher Primus, which can supposedly do an Ult every 30 to 40 seconds and will do this move as soon as they enter the Spiral Abyss battlefield.

This mechanic also applies a new visual effect on Fontaine weapons (Image via @SteambirdLeaks)

Basically, this enemy type can gain a Geo or Dendro shield, which, if broken by Elemental Reactions or Ousia and Pneuma attacks, will paralyze the Breacher Primus for 15 seconds.

Icewind Suite is another new enemy type in Genshin Impact 4.0 which has three sections that last for 12 seconds each under the following circumstances:

In the Spiral Abyss, it happens immediately.

Outside of the Spiral Abyss, this effect can happen if a "climax" reaches 30 seconds or the enemy's HP drops below 71%.

Use Ousia attacks on this enemy if it's in the Coppelius form. Otherwise, Pneuma attacks are effective against the Coppelia variant. Doing so will remove the enemy's "climax."

The final new Genshin Impact 4.0 gameplay feature from homdgcat's text leak is about Clockwork Meks. These enemies also use the Ousia or Pneuma and can be attacked by the opposite attribute to weaken them.