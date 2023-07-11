Genshin Impact leaks explain Pneuma and Ousia: New effects for Fontaine weapons and combat

Several Genshin Impact leaks detail more information about Fontaine weapons and its characters' newest combat gameplay mechanics: Arkhe Pneuma and Ousia. Playable units from the upcoming region (as well as the Hydro Traveler) will get some additional visual effects on the brand-new weapons. More importantly, the new Arkhes have an interesting mechanic never-before-seen in this game.

Pneuma and Ousia are gameplay features tied to combat with specific enemies and characters. Not everybody can activate the effects tied to this new gameplay mechanic. This article will cover all the latest details on this subject from various leaks and data mines. Genshin Impact 4.0 will be the version update to include this new content.

Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks: Pneuma, Ousia, and Fontaine weapons' visual effects

⟡ daniele - 637 pulls for Lyney Banner. @reevedthrnd Ousia and Pneuma will paralyze enemies weak to them (?)



Currently, only Fontaine units have these alignments.



Abyss Enemies will also have weaknesses to Ouisia and Pneuma. Ousia and Pneuma will paralyze enemies weak to them (?)Currently, only Fontaine units have these alignments. Abyss Enemies will also have weaknesses to Ouisia and Pneuma. https://t.co/dkswuFI0zY

The first leak is a text-based one from HutaoLover77. Here is the rundown:

Characters with Arkhe: Pneuma: Lyney, Freminet, and Hydro Traveler

Lyney, Freminet, and Hydro Traveler Characters with Arkhe: Ousia: Lynette

Lynette How the mechanic works: Ousia hitting a foe with the Pneuma attribute paralyzes the enemy. Likewise, a Pneuma attack hitting an Ousia attribute foe will also paralyze them.

Only Fontaine characters have been confirmed to have the new Arkhes (previously known as Fundamental Forces in older data mines). For example, Honey Hunter has Lynette's data state the following:

"At specific intervals, Lynette will unleash a Surging Blade when she uses Enigma Thrust, dealing Ousia-aligned Anemo DMG."

All new Genshin Impact 4.0 characters have a description indicating certain intervals for their Pneuma or Ousia effects. The leaks do not state the exact time between intervals.

Fontaine weapons' visual effects

To avoid a DMCA, here is a screenshot of the text portion of the leak (Image via @SteambirdLeaks)

The characters debuting in Genshin Impact 4.0 (and the Hydro Traveler) will have some special visual effects attached to Fontaine weapons. That means if someone like Lynette equips A Finale of the Deep, the player would see a bluish light emitted. If the Hydro Traveler wielded the same weapon, it would be a yellow light.

However, the same characters wielding an old weapon like Sacrificial Sword would have no visual change. The character and weapon must come from Fontaine to see the new special effect.

anastasija | eras tour 08/08/2024➡️ @imaginarydagger @SteambirdLeaks so based on the type of vision the character is wearing you get the special effect? or does it applied while you're in the certain portions of fontaine only? @SteambirdLeaks so based on the type of vision the character is wearing you get the special effect? or does it applied while you're in the certain portions of fontaine only?

For reference, here is a list of all Fontaine characters leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.0:

Lyney

Lynette

Freminet

Hydro Traveler

Similarly, here are all the Fontaine weapons available in the same update:

Ballad of the Fjords

Crossing of Fleuve Cendre

Flowing Purity

Finale of the Deep

Rightful Reward

Sacrificial Jade

Scion of the Blazing Sun

Song of Stillness

Talking Stick

The First Great Magic

Tidal Shadow

Wolf-Fang

New characters and weapons will arrive in later version updates. It is currently unknown how long the paralysis effect would be on enemies with Pneuma or Ousia. Likewise, there is no information about whether this gameplay mechanic will be in the Spiral Abyss.

Everything listed above is subject to change. Genshin Impact 4.0 is expected to launch around August 16, 2023, so Travelers won't have to wait too long to get more details about this new gameplay mechanic.

Poll : Which 4-star character you do like more? Lynette Freminet 0 votes