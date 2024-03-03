Genshin Impact 4.5 maintenance schedule and release countdown

The server maintenance for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update is expected to begin on March 13, 2024, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8). It usually lasts around five hours, which means Travelers can expect the new patch to be live by 11:00 AM (UTC+8). The recent livestream program revealed a lot of content that players could look forward to in the version 4.5 update. This includes the limited-time events, banners, and quests.

This article will cover the complete server maintenance schedule for the Genshin Impact 4.5 update and also feature a countdown that shows the time left until the update is live.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 4.5 and server maintenance schedule

Based on the past events, the server maintenance for the 4.5 update is expected to begin at 6:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 13, 2024.

It usually takes around five hours for the servers to return online with the new update, meaning version 4.5 will be live by 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

Here's a list of Genshin Impact 4.5 server maintenance timings in some of the major timezones and a countdown showing the time until the release:

America (March 12, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Europe (March 12-13, 2024)

Western European Time: 10 pm - 3 am

Central European Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Eastern European Time: 12 am - 5 am

Asia (March 13, 2024)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

Once the maintenance is over and the servers are back up, all players will receive 600 Primogems for the inconvenience caused. Travelers can collect the freebies from the in-game mail.

On a related note, the timer above also displays the time left until Chiori's banner is released since it will be available in-game as soon as the update is up.

Genshin Impact 4.5 banners

Here is the banner schedule for the 4.5 update:

Phase I (March 13, 2024)

Chiori (Geo)

(Geo) Arataki Itto (Geo)

Phase II (April 2, 2024)

Neuvillette (Hydro)

(Hydro) Kaedehara Kazuha (Anemo)

Genshin Impact 4.5 will also introduce a new type of banner called the Chronicled Wish. This will feature several 5-star characters and weapons, including Albedo, Eula, Beacon of the Reed Sea, and Hunter's Path. Travelers can use this chance to pull for old units.