Genshin Impact Chiori release date, countdown, banner, and signature weapon

Genshin Impact has finally announced the banners for the upcoming version 4.5 update, which will feature a new playable 5-star Geo character called Chiori. She will be released in the first half of the next patch, so her banner will be available as soon as the update goes live. The livestream also revealed that Chiori would get a new signature Sword called Uraku Misugiri, which will get a drop rate boost during the first half of version 4.5.

Travelers looking forward to pulling Chiori can find her exact release date and time below. This article will also cover the new 5-star Sword and its stats.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Chiori release date and banner countdown

Chiori will be in the first phase of 4.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has confirmed that Chiori will be released in the first half of the upcoming 4.5 update. Based on the current update schedule, her banner is expected to be available on March 13, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8) across all servers simultaneously.

Here's a list of local dates and timings for Chiori's release in different timezones:

America (March 12, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (March 13, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (March 13, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Below is a countdown that shows the time until Chiori's banner is live in Genshin Impact:

Since Chiori's banner will be available as soon as the server maintenance ends, Travelers can refer to the countdown above to check on the time left until the Genshin Impact 4.5 update release as well.

New weapon - Uraku Misugiri

New 5-star Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming 4.5 update will release a new 5-star Sword called Uraku Misugiri. This is Chiori's signature weapon and will be available during the first half of the patch. Here are its stats and skills at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 542

542 Second stat: 88.2% CRIT DMG

88.2% CRIT DMG Passive: Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16%, and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active member deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15 seconds. Additionally, the equipping unit's DEF is increased by 20%.

The Base ATK is pretty low, but it has a huge CRIT DMG bonus. The weapon's passive also provides a lot of buffs.

Follow Sportskeeda for Genshin Impact guides and updates.