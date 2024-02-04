Genshin Impact 4.5 banners leaked

A leaker called Randialos has leaked the potential banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update. According to the leaks, the new patch will supposedly feature five Character Event Wishes, including one solo banner. On a related note, HoYoverse has already confirmed that Chiori is the only new unit in version 4.5. She is expected to be a 5-star unit, meaning the other four banners will likely be for character reruns.

Here's everything players need to know about Character Event Wishes in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

Disclaimer: The banners are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Leaks hint at five 5-star character banners in Genshin Impact 4.5

According to leaks via @Randialos, it appears that the Genshin Impact 4.5 update might feature five Character Event Wishes. It has already been confirmed that Chiori is the only new unit in this update. Thus, besides her, it is speculated that there will be four more banners for rerun.

Here's a list of all the 5-star characters expected to be version 4.5, as per the leaks:

Chiori (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Kaedahara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Albedo (5-star Geo)

While five banners in a single patch are questionable, the leaker has a fairly good track record since they correctly leaked the banners for versions 3.8 and 4.0. Thus, there is a good chance for this to be true.

At any rate, based on the leaked banner, it seems that there will be three Geo units, including Itto and Albedo. It is worth mentioning that neither has received a banner in over a year. Additionally, it is believed that Albedo may even get a solo banner, meaning version 4.5 might have three phases. It is rumored there will likely be a Mondstadt-only banner.

Furthermore, Kazuha and Neuvillette are expected to return in this update. This will be the latter's first rerun since his release in Genshin Impact 4.1. Unfortunately, it is unclear how the developers plan to organize version 4.5 banners, so it is difficult to confirm their release dates as of this writing.

Chiori's signature weapon leaked

According to the leaks via Mero, Chiori's signature weapon is called Urakugo Rensai and has the following stats at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 542

Second stat: 88.2% CRIT DMG

Passive: Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 16% when on-field. Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24% when off-field. If a party member deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects will be increased by 100% for 15 seconds. Additionally, DEF is increased by 20%.

The CRIT DMG bonus is nice, and the passive also provides a ton of bonuses. Until Genshin Impact confirms the information, it is strictly advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.