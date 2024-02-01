Genshin Impact 4.5 weapons: Free 4-star Polearm and Chiori's signature 5-star Sword stats

Genshin Impact 4.5 is going to introduce two new weapons, one of which is free and the other of which is Chiori's signature. The weapon types in question, however, are Polearm and Sword, all of which have their respective stats and refinement passives. Thanks to a wave of recent leaks, the community now has an idea of how each of these weapons can be used.
This article will provide further details on the stats and perk description of each weapon. To summarize, the names of the Polearm and the Sword are "Dialogues of Desert Sands" and "Urakugo Rensai," respectively.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by a reputed leaker named Mero. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.
Genshin Impact 4.5 free weapon - Dialogues of the Desert Sages (Polearm)
The weapon's Refinement passive perk states the following at tier 5:
"When the wielder performs healing, restore 16 Energy. This effect can be triggered once every 10s and can occur even when the character is not on the field."
The ascension materials for the Dialogues of the Desert Sages are as follows:
- 3x Copper Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 9x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 9x Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 4x Golden Talisman of the Forest Dew
- 15x Feathery Fin
- 10x Spectral Husk
- 18x Lunar Fin
- 15x Spectral Heart
- 27x Chasmlight Fin
- 18x Spectral Nucleus
- 150k Mora
The weapon is supposed to be a free reward from the upcoming "Alchemical Ascension" flagship event of Mondstadt in Genshin Impact 4.5.
Genshin Impact 4.5 5-star weapon - Urakugo Rensai (Sword)
The weapon's Refinement passive perk states the following at tier 5:
"While on the field, Normal and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 32%. When not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be increased by 48%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 40%."
The ascension materials for the Urakugo Rensai are as follows:
- 5x Coral Branch of a Distant Sea
- 14x Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea
- 14x Jade Branch of a Distant Sea
- 6x Golden Branch of a Distant Sea
- 23x Chaos Gear
- 27x Chaos Axis
- 41x Chaos Oculus
- 15x Old Handguard
- 23x Kageuchi Handguard
- 27x Famed Handguard
- 225k Mora
This weapon will be featured as a rate-up in the weapons banner alongside Chiori in Genshin Impact 4.5.