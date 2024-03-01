Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream overview: Codes, banners, events, and rewards

The Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program revealed a ton of content that will be released in the upcoming update, including the character banners, events, quests, and more. The officials also showcased Chiori and her gameplay, a new playable 5-star Geo unit in the game. Not only that, but the livestream revealed that a new type of banner featuring several 5-star weapons and characters will be added.

This article will provide a brief overview of the entire Genshin Impact 4.5 Special Program.

Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream summary: Banners, Events, and more

New character and weapon showcase

Chiori (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials finally showcased Chiori and her gameplay. She is a 5-star Geo character, and her weapon of choice is a Sword. Chiori will also be the only new character in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

New weapon - Uraku Misugiri (Image via HoYoverse)

The upcoming 4.5 patch will add a new Sword called Uraku Misugiri, which is also Chiori's 5-star signature weapon. It will be available on the Weapon Event Wishes for a limited time.

Event Wishes

Here's a list of all the characters who will be on the version 4.5 banners:

Phase I (March 13, 2024)

Chiori (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo)

Phase II (April 3, 2024)

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Chiori will debut in the first half of version 4.5 alongside Arataki Itto, who will get his third rerun banner. The second half will bring back Neuvillette and Kazuha. This will be the former's first rerun and the third rerun for the latter. Both Neuvillette and Kazuha are amazing units, so it is a great time to pull for them.

New Chronicled Event Wish

A new type of banner (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition to the regular Event Wishes, a new type of banner will be added starting from Genshin Impact 4.5 called the Chronicled Wish. Here is a list of all the items that will be featured on it:

Albedo (5-star Geo)

(5-star Geo) Diluc (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Eula (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Jean (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Klee (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Mona (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Beacon of the Reed Sea (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Wolf's Gravestone (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Songs of Broken Pines (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Skyward Pride (5-star Claymore)

(5-star Claymore) Lost Prayer of Sacred Winds (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Skyward Atlas (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Skyward Blade (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Aquila Favonia (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Skyward Spine (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Hunter's Path (5-star Bow)

(5-star Bow) Skyward Harp (5-star Bow)

Unfortunately, the date of availability of the Chronicled Wish is unclear as of this writing.

Livestream Codes

Here are all the redemption codes shared during the livestream:

DAKTDBWTZTYR - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. AT3BDSWTYBKD - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

- 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit. 5TKAUAWAGBJR - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

The codes expire on March 2, 2024, so redeem them on time.

New Story Quest and Hangout Event

Chiori Story Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori will receive a new Story Quest in Genshin Impact 4.5. At the same time, Lynette will also get a new Hangout Event. Both quests will be added to the game as permanent content.

Events

Expand Tweet

Below is a list of all the events in version 4.5:

Alchemy Ascension

Feline Fortress Furrdyssey

The Great Fayz Reaction Debate

Rolling Crossfire

Alchemy Ascension is the flagship event in this update and will take place in Mondstadt. It will also give away a free 4-star Polearm called Dialogues of the Desert Sages. The other three entries on the list above are minor events, which will give away 420 Primogems each.

New QoL changes

New QoL update for beginners (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.5 will also add a new Traveling Guide feature, which will help beginners build their characters by suggesting the best artifacts and weapons based on their level.

Rewards

Travelers can expect to earn a little over 8,800 Primogems for free in the next update, which is around 55 pulls on an Event Wish. This includes all the rewards from the events, in-game shop, and Spiral Abyss. Players who bought the Blessing of the Welkin Moon can add another 26 pulls, and Battle Pass users can add nine pulls.

Note that the total earnings are subject to change, and it will also depend on the players' participation in the events.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.