Genshin Impact 4.5 Primogems count leaks: 55+ free pulls and more

Based on the current patch schedule, the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update is expected to go live on March 13, 2024. Many players might be curious about the number of Primogems and Intertwined Fates they can earn in this update. Luckily, a user called GenshinMeow shared a rough estimation of the total gacha currency that can be obtained in the upcoming 4.5 update.

However, it seems that the new patch doesn't have a lot of free offerings. This article will cover the total expected Primogem count in Genshin Impact 4.5. Note that the estimation is based on the leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.5 will offer around 55 free pulls, as per leaks

According to the leaks so far, the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update doesn't seem to have much content that will give away free Primogem and Intertwined Fate rewards. The new patch will also not add another region, so naturally, players won't have much to do.

Most Primogems and Fates are expected to be available from the limited-time events and other repeatable activities like Commissions and Spiral Abyss in V4.5.

Here's a rough estimation of the total Primogems that one can obtain for free in Genshin Impact 4.5:

Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems

Stardust exchange: 5 Intertwined Fates (800 Primogems)

Character test runs: 80 Primogems

Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

Limited time events: 2260 Primogems

Achievements: 30 Primogems

HoYoLAB login bonus: 80 Primogems

Version 4.6 livestream: 300 Primogems

Version 4.5 maintenance: 600 Primogems

Misc codes: 60 Primogems

Web event: 200 Primogems

Chiori Story Quest: 60 Primogems

Lynette Hangout: 60 Primogems

Twitch drops: 30 Primogems

Summing up all the entries on the list above will give a player 8880 Primogems, worth 55 pulls on an Event Wish. Unfortunately, this won't be enough to guarantee a 5-star item. As mentioned, the estimated amount is based on the leaks and is subject to change, so the final amount can be different.

It is also important to note that the Primogems earned by each player will also depend on their participation in the events in version 4.5.

Blessing of the Welkin Moon (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers who have the Welkin Moon will get an additional 3780 Primogems and 600 Genesis Crystals. This should increase the total pulls to 82, which is still not enough to guarantee a 5-star item.

Furthermore, if a player has bought the Battle Pass, they can add another 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates, increasing the total estimated pull to over 90.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.