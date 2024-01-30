Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss: Blessing leaks, Floor 12 enemies, and best teams

The potential enemy line-up for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update has been leaked. According to the rumors, the new cycle features several strong enemies, such as the four Shadowy Husks and three overworld bosses, including the Jadeplume Terrorshrome and Perpetual Mechanical Array. Not only that, it seems that this reset might add one of the local legends from Fontaine on Floor 12.

This article will cover the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy line-up in Genshin Impact 4.5, along with a list of the best teams to use.

Note: The enemy lineup is subject to change since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup leaked

Here's the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 lineup for the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, as per leaks via Foul:

Chamber 1 - 1st half (level 95)

Frost Operative - 908,573 HP

Wind Operative - 795,002 HP

Large Overgrown Breacher Primuss - 954,002 HP

Chamber 1 - 2nd half (level 95)

Jadeplume Terrorshroom - 1,590,003 HP

Chamber 2 - 1st half (level 98)

Pyro Specter - 206,002 HP

Electro Specter - 206,002 HP

Dendro Specter - 206,002 HP

Pyro Whopperflower - 229,937 HP

Shadowy Husk: Defender - 515,006 HP

Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer - 643,757 HP

Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker - 772,509 HP

Rockbreaker Ax - 1,030,012 HP

Chamber 2 - 2nd half (level 98)

Perpetual Mechanical Array - 2,060,024 HP

Chamber 3 - 1st half (level 100)

Icewind Suite (Copelia) - 2,079,751 HP

Chamber 3 - 2nd half (level 100)

Automated Supercomputing Field Generator - 2,107,481 HP

The number of enemies is pretty low, and it doesn't have a lot of small mobs, making it easier to complete. There are three overworld bosses, but they can be easily defeated with the right team comps. It is also recommended not to bring a shielder in the first half since there are a few Shadowy Husks.

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Baizhu, and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of some of the best teams to clear the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.5:

First half:

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Yelan/Xnigqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Xiangling + Bennett

Neuvillette + Raiden Shogun + Baizhu + Kazuha

Neuvillette + Baizhu + Furina + Kazuha

Second half:

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan/Xingqiu + Yun Jin

Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Zhongli

Raiden Shogun + Zhongli + Yelan + Nahida

Navia + Zhongli/Albedo + Xiangling + Bennett

Bringing Zhongli in the second half is ideal since Geo is needed to break the Automated Supercomputing Field Generator's shield. If you don't have him, use a Claymore unit.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.