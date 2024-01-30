Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss: Blessing leaks, Floor 12 enemies, and best teams

The potential enemy line-up for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update has been leaked. According to the rumors, the new cycle features several strong enemies, such as the four Shadowy Husks and three overworld bosses, including the Jadeplume Terrorshrome and Perpetual Mechanical Array. Not only that, it seems that this reset might add one of the local legends from Fontaine on Floor 12.
This article will cover the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy line-up in Genshin Impact 4.5, along with a list of the best teams to use.
Note: The enemy lineup is subject to change since it is based on leaks.
Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup leaked
Here's the complete Spiral Abyss Floor 12 lineup for the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, as per leaks via Foul:
Chamber 1 - 1st half (level 95)
- Frost Operative - 908,573 HP
- Wind Operative - 795,002 HP
- Large Overgrown Breacher Primuss - 954,002 HP
Chamber 1 - 2nd half (level 95)
- Jadeplume Terrorshroom - 1,590,003 HP
Chamber 2 - 1st half (level 98)
- Pyro Specter - 206,002 HP
- Electro Specter - 206,002 HP
- Dendro Specter - 206,002 HP
- Pyro Whopperflower - 229,937 HP
- Shadowy Husk: Defender - 515,006 HP
- Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer - 643,757 HP
- Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker - 772,509 HP
- Rockbreaker Ax - 1,030,012 HP
Chamber 2 - 2nd half (level 98)
- Perpetual Mechanical Array - 2,060,024 HP
Chamber 3 - 1st half (level 100)
- Icewind Suite (Copelia) - 2,079,751 HP
Chamber 3 - 2nd half (level 100)
- Automated Supercomputing Field Generator - 2,107,481 HP
The number of enemies is pretty low, and it doesn't have a lot of small mobs, making it easier to complete. There are three overworld bosses, but they can be easily defeated with the right team comps. It is also recommended not to bring a shielder in the first half since there are a few Shadowy Husks.
Here is a list of some of the best teams to clear the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.5:
First half:
- Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett
- Raiden Shogun + Yelan/Xnigqiu + Xiangling + Bennett
- Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Xiangling + Bennett
- Neuvillette + Raiden Shogun + Baizhu + Kazuha
- Neuvillette + Baizhu + Furina + Kazuha
Second half:
- Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu
- Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan/Xingqiu + Yun Jin
- Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Zhongli
- Raiden Shogun + Zhongli + Yelan + Nahida
- Navia + Zhongli/Albedo + Xiangling + Bennett
Bringing Zhongli in the second half is ideal since Geo is needed to break the Automated Supercomputing Field Generator's shield. If you don't have him, use a Claymore unit.
