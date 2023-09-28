Genshin Impact 4.1 Local Legend locations and how to beat them

Genshin Impact 4.1 introduced a few new Local Legends for Travelers to slay for three unique Achievements. For those unaware, Version 4.0 introduced this concept, where defeating some enemies would bestow you with Achievements. The recent patch expanded this concept with a few new additions that this article will cover, including their locations.

Travelers can expect to earn 15 free Primogems for defeating the three latest Local Legends in Genshin Impact 4.1. Beating them all shouldn't take long, especially if you have competent units. You can defeat these foes in any order for their relevant Achievements. No prerequisites are required to access them.

Genshin Impact 4.1 guide: Where to find the new Local Legends

There are three locations to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

All three new Local Legends can be found in the new map expansion to Fontaine introduced in Genshin Impact 4.1. A photo showing all three general locations is provided above. These enemies are much tougher than the regular foes you fight, not to mention most bosses.

Some minor tips for these battles will be provided below for the reader's convenience.

Automated Supercomputing Field Generator

This is where the Automated Supercomputing Field Generator's location is (Image via HoYoverse)

The Automated Supercomputing Field Generator will likely be the toughest of the trio for you to fight in Genshin Impact 4.1. You can find it in the northeasternmost part of this update's map, right above the Central Laboratory Ruins. This enemy's shield is quite tanky, often necessitating you to use Geo or Claymore users to break through it quickly.

Unfortunately, the shield regenerates fairly quickly, meaning those who struggled to get through it the first time will find this bout incredibly challenging. When the Automated Supercomputing Field Generator starts to create shockwaves on the ground, your character can jump very high to avoid them.

If you manage to slay this Local Legend in Genshin Impact 4.1, you will get the "Automated Supercomputing Field Generator" Achievement.

Luachra the Brilliant

Luachra the Brilliant's location (Image via HoYoverse)

This Local Legend is significantly easier to fight than the last one. You can find Luachra the Brilliant underwater in Genshin Impact 4.1 in the water northwest of the Millennial Pearl Seahorse. Using the Teleport Waypoint south of that boss and then swimming northwest will work.

Try to absorb a nearby Xenochromatic Jellyfish's Ability to simplify this fight. Use its Elemental Skill a few times to defeat Luachra the Brilliant, especially when it's about to charge its dash. Swimming horizontally while Luachra the Brilliant aims for you can be ideal to avoid its attacks.

Upon winning, you'll get the "Luachra the Brilliant" Achievement.

Yseut

Yseut's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can find Yseut west of the Statue of the Seven in the Liffey Region on the way to Mont Esus East. This Local Legend is also straightforward to fight, particularly because you can easily CC it to prevent any attacks. This enemy can hit hard, but it's easily avoidable and not much of a challenge otherwise.

Beating this foe gives you the "Yseut" achievement. Remember, each Achievement is worth a free five Primogems, meaning you can get 15 Primogems in total by beating all three Local Legends from Genshin Impact 4.1.

