Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact: Chiori's signature weapon pull value according to leaks

Genshin Impact will soon feature Chiori's debut in the upcoming 4.5 banners. Her launch was officially confirmed by recent drip marketing. As a limited 5-star character, her signature weapon will debut alongside her in the weapon banner. While HoYoverse has yet to release information, reliable leakers have disclosed much about the signature weapon.

Uraku Misugiri has great base stats and a passive many can benefit from. You might wonder whether this 5-star sword is worth pulling or not. In this article, we will cover everything you need to know about Chiori's signature weapon in Genshin Impact and its pull value.

Genshin Impact Uraku Misugiri leaks and its pull value

Chiori's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

According to recent leaks, Chiori's signature weapon is called Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact. It's an upcoming 5-star Sword weapon that will debut in version 4.5 banners.

Here is a quick overview of the basic stats at level 90:

Base ATK: 542

542 Secondary Stat: 88.2% Crit DMG

The weapon's passive effect, Brocade of Flowers and the Swords in the Niche is rumored to provide on-field and off-field buffs. Based on the leaks, the passive effect states the following at refinement level 1:

"Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20% ."

As stated above, other party members can also trigger some aspect of the weapon passive when the wielder is off-field.

Who can use Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact?

Best units to use the new 5-star sword (Image via HoYoverse)

The 5-star sword is a low Base ATK weapon with 88.2% Crit DMG. It also increases Normal Attack (NA) damage, Elemental Skill damage, and DEF. This makes the weapon suitable for many damage dealers apart from Chiori herself. Here is a list of Genshin Impact characters who can use Uraku Misugiri:

Albedo

Alhaitham

Ayato

Furina

Keqing

Albedo has a similar kit as Chiori, making this sword his future 5-star best-in-slot (BiS). The rest of the characters in the list frequently use NA or Elemental Skill as the primary source of damage.

With off-field Geo units (Navia, Zhongli, etc) in their team, they can easily trigger the weapon's passive to take full advantage of the 5-star sword.

Is Uraku Misugiri worth pulling?

Based on the 4.5 banner leaks, there is a chance Uraku Misugiri will appear alongside Redhorn Stonethresher (Itto's signature). Hence, there is a chance you might end up pulling the 5-star Claymore, so think twice before spending your Primogems.

The pull value of the weapon is high due to 88.2% Crit DMG stats and its versatility. Additionally, it is one of the better-looking swords in the game. Ultimately, it all boils down to your account progression and character roster, which affects the relative value of this weapon.

For more information and updates, follow the Sportkeeda Genshin Impact Hub.