Genshin Impact 4.5 update schedule: Livestream, banners, maintenance (expected)

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update is getting closer every day. Players are living each day with a bit of excitement as they look forward to another 40 days full of in-game events. However, even before a new update comes along, the community is often keen to talk about things of the distant future.

This article covers the leaks and information revealed for Genshin Impact v4.5, scheduled for March 13, 2024. Typically, there will also be a special program highlighting everything a few days before the update goes live.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks by multiple leakers in the community. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream date and update maintenance

As mentioned, the Genshin Impact 4.5 update is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2024. Hence, players can expect the livestream to take place on March 1, 2024.

Here is a list of the release dates and times for 4.5:

America (March 12, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (March 13, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (March 13, 2024)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Here is a list of the maintenance timings before the update's release:

PST (UTC -7): 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm (March 12)

MST (UTC -6): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (March 12)

CST (UTC -5): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (March 12)

EST (UTC -4): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (March 12)

CEST (UTC +2): 11:00 pm (March 12) to 4:00 am (March 13)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (March 13)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (March 13)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (March 13)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (March 13)

The compensation for the maintenance period (600 Primogems) will be sent to players via the in-game email.

Banner leaks for Genshin Impact 4.5

While the exact order of banner releases has not been revealed yet, here are the characters that are rumored to appear in the 4.5 update:

Chiori (5-star Geo Sword)

Sigewinne (5-star)

Albedo rerun (5-star Geo Sword)

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update is also rumored to bring in the Mondstadt Festival alongside a "third banner" system. Additionally, judging by the previous versions, there should be a Traveler quest based in Fontaine in the same update, featuring characters such as Dainsleif, the Abyss Twins, and more.