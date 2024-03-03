The Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream on March 1, 2024, confirmed that Neuvillette and Kazuha will receive rerun banners in the second half of the 4.5 update. This will be the former's first rerun banner and the latter's third. They are both fantastic characters, and this will be an excellent opportunity for players to obtain them. Unfortunately, the officials have not revealed the 4-star units that will be featured on their banners, so Travelers must wait for an announcement.

This article will feature a countdown and exact release timings for Neuvillette and Kazuha's upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase II release date and countdown to Neuvillette and Kazuha banners

Per the game's ongoing update schedule and assuming no patch delays or extensions, the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.5 will begin on April 2, 2024. Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners will arrive on the Asian server at 6 pm (UTC+8). Here's a countdown that shows the remaining time:

The players in the Asian server will be the first to welcome the Phase II Event Wishes.

Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners will arrive in the EU server on April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+1). Refer to the countdown below to check out the exact remaining time.

The American server will be the last to get Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners since they will arrive on April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC-5). Here's a countdown that shows the time left until the second phase begins in the NA server:

Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners will be available for three weeks, meaning they will be open until April 23, 2024. In addition, the Weapon Event Wish will feature their signature weapons, namely Tome of the Eternal Flow (Catalyst) and Freedom-Sworn (Sword).

New Chronicled Wish Banner

Chronicled Wish Banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.5 will introduce a new type of Event Wish called the Chronicled Wish, featuring several old 5-star characters and weapons. Here's a list of all the items available on the banner:

Albedo (Geo)

(Geo) Diluc (Pyro)

(Pyro) Eula (Cryo)

(Cryo) Jean (Anemo)

(Anemo) Klee (Pyro)

(Pyro) Mona (Hydro)

(Hydro) Beacon of the Reed Sea (Claymore)

(Claymore) Wolf's Gravestone (Claymore)

(Claymore) Songs of Broken Pines (Claymore)

(Claymore) Skyward Pride (Claymore)

(Claymore) Lost Prayer of Sacred Winds (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Skyward Atlas (Catalyst)

(Catalyst) Skyward Blade (Sword)

(Sword) Aquila Favonia (Sword)

(Sword) Skyward Spine (Polearm)

(Polearm) Hunter's Path (Bow)

(Bow) Skyward Harp (Bow)

This banner will allow players to pull for some old characters who have yet to receive a banner recently. The Chronicled Wish's availability date is currently unknown, so Travelers must wait for more announcements.