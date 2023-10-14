Genshin Impact leaks clarify Clorinde and Arlecchino's release order

Some new Genshin Impact leaks state that Clorinde will be released after Arlecchino. Those who remember the early Fontaine leaks might recall that the latter used to be described as one of the last 5-star characters that will be summonable in the 4.X patches. However, new information points to there being several more 5-star characters debuting after this iconic Fatui Harbinger's release version.

This article will cover the latest Genshin Impact leaks surrounding Clorinde, Arlecchino, and some other notable units coming out in the upcoming patches. Note that all details discussed here are subject to change, especially since the topics involved are for content several months from the time of this writing.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Clorinde will be playable after Arlecchino

Uncle Mero clarifies one leak (Image via Tao Mains Discord)

Uncle Mero (also known as Merlin Impact) has stated that Clorinde will be playable after Arlecchino. Merlin Impact has a great overall track record regarding leaks, so it's possible that this one is also true. No specific Version Update was listed in this particular rumor, but there are other leaks discussing this matter.

This leaker hasn't revealed the banner order yet, but somebody else did. Have some skepticism regarding the following information due to how far away the associated updates are from now. Some other leakers, like Hutao Lover, have reposted them, giving this rumor some credibility worth addressing.

Genshin Impact 4.5 to 4.8 banner leaks

According to current leaks, the following characters will have a banner in these updates:

Chiori in Version 4.5

Arlecchino in Version 4.6

Clorinde in Version 4.7

Emilie in Version 4.8

Some leaked art of Chiori and Emilie can be seen above for Travelers who want a fresher of who they are. Note that this leak is primarily focused on new 5-star characters. Thus, it is possible for some 4-star characters to debut, and they wouldn't be listed above.

Based on this information, the Uncle Mero leak would appear true that Clorinde would be playable after Arlecchino.

Current roadmap of banner rumors

Some of the rumored playable characters for the upcoming patches (Image via HoYoverse)

This article about Genshin Impact banners covers various leaks relevant to this discussion. Here is a short summary of everybody rumored to finally become playable in the upcoming updates from various different leakers:

Version 4.3: Navia, Chevreuse

Navia, Chevreuse Version 4.4: Madame Ping, Cloud Retainer, Lion Dance Boy

Madame Ping, Cloud Retainer, Lion Dance Boy Version 4.5: Chiori

Chiori Version 4.6: Arlecchino

Arlecchino Version 4.7: Clorinde

Clorinde Version 4.8: Emilie

Note that there are plenty of conflicting leaks regarding Madame Ping or Cloud Retainer being the 5-star in Genshin Impact 4.4. Similarly, Sigewinne was rumored to be playable in either Version 4.5 or 4.6.

Other related leaks

This Fatui Harbinger is one of the most anticipated new characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino has been leaked to be a 5-star Pyro Polearm user. By comparison, Clorinde is rumored to be a 5-star Electro Sword user. No gameplay videos of their kits have been released yet. There are also no credible text datamines to discuss their abilities at present.

These two characters are among the most hype-worthy for the fanbase, but players shouldn't forget about Navia (5-star Geo Claymore) or Chevreuse (4-star Pyro Polearm).

