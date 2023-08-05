Genshin Impact Clorinde: Voice actors, element, weapon type, role, and release window

Clorinde is an upcoming Genshin Impact character shown in the latest version 4.0 trailer. While a few leaks are circulating in the community about her, the official video reveals a few more details. It's worth noting that her voice actors have been officially revealed, which will be covered in this article. Other details, such as her element and weapon type to rumors about her release date, will also be briefly discussed.

This character first appeared in Fontaine's teaser at the end of the 3.8 Special Programme. Genshin Impact players have been curious to learn more about her since then.

Everything about Clorinde in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, element, weapon, and release speculation

Recent leaks disclose very little about Clorinde. Genshin Impact officials, on the other hand, have recently revealed more about her. Here is a list of everyone who will be voicing this character in the game:

Chinese: Zhao Hanyu

Zhao Hanyu English: Crystal Lee

Crystal Lee Japanese: Ishikawa Yui

Ishikawa Yui Korean: Shin Na-ri

These voice actor confirmations come from official Genshin Impact YouTube and Bilibili videos or Twitter accounts for each language. According to the developer, Clorinde is a Champion Duelist, a special profession in Fontaine. It was also revealed that she and Navia have a complicated relationship.

Element & Weapon Type

Clorinde: 5-star Electro (Image via HoYoverse)

In recent videos, players can clearly see Clorinde's vision worn around her neck. As shown in the image above, we can safely confirm that she is an Electro vision holder. There is a small fight scene in the version 4.0 trailer where players can see Clorinde cutting through tons of Gardenmeks to reach Navia.

In this sequence, we see her using a sword, Iron Sting, to be precise. All in all, Clorinde is expected to be the latest 5-star Electro Sword character in future updates. It is still unsure whether the abilities we see in the trailer will be part of her official kit.

The game officials have not revealed any information about the official kit. Even the leakers have not shared information about her abilities, constellations, or passives.

Release date speculations

Clorinde's exact release window is currently unknown. However, she has not appeared in any 4.0-4.2 banner leaks. This implies that her debut will take place after Genshin Impact 4.2 or in later patch updates.

According to majorly agreed speculation, Clorinde might debut in the version 4.5 update. Do keep in mind that nothing concrete has been found to prove this speculation accurate. Therefore, players should take all this information with a grain of salt unless reliable leaks or official announcements are released.