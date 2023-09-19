Genshin Impact leaks show Arlecchino and Sigewinne's playable models and attributes

A new series of Genshin Impact leaks unveil Arlecchino and Sigewinne's in-game models. Not only that, but their element, weapon types, and rarities have also been leaked. There are also a few related leaks that will be covered in this article, particularly when it comes to Arlecchino's potential playable status. That said, everything discussed in this article is subject to change.

Also, note that the present revelations don't delve into the gameplay features of these two characters. Similarly, their exact release dates are not confirmed. A few rumors are tied to release versions, but there is nothing concrete to report on. With that in mind, let's start with the in-game model leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: In-game models, weapons, elements, and rarity for Arlecchino and Sigewinne

This leaked image depicts the in-game models for Sigewinne on the left and Arlecchino on the right, with Neuvillette in the middle. Travelers should already know plenty about Neuvillette since he has been officially revealed for Genshin Impact 4.1. The other two characters don't have a definitive release version just yet.

While this leaked image can make it a bit difficult to see Arlecchino and Sigewinne's full models, the subsequent ones will cover their renders in more detail for your convenience.

Closer look at Arlecchino's model

Arlecchino has been leaked to be a 5-star Pyro Polearm user in Genshin Impact. Her in-game model can be seen in this Tweet from four different angles. It is largely similar to the concept art unveiled in the Fontaine mega-leak.

It is worth mentioning that old leaks suggested that she would be a Sword user, but that's considered outdated these days. Current Genshin Impact leaks reiterate that this character is a 5-star Pyro Polearm user.

Leaker Mero stated this about her release version (Image via t.me/s/merlinimpact)

Some Travelers may also remember that Arlecchino had been leaked as one of the last playable Fontaine characters. Leaker Mero stated that she will release "in the near future." She's not known to be featured in Version 4.2, so it's possible that this character could arrive in some patch after it.

Closer look at Sigewinne's model

Sigewinne is a 4-star Hydro Bow user also expected to debut in the near future. It's a vague leak, especially since the 4-star Hydro Bow part had been previously reported. Still, some Travelers may appreciate looking at this character's in-game model, especially if they wish to make fan art.

Sigewinne will apparently use the small female model, which was apparent in the Genshin Impact leak comparing her stature to Neuvillette and Arlecchino.

The final thing worth noting is that both Sigewinne and Arlecchino are present in Genshin Impact 4.1's upcoming Archon Storyline. Some leaked images of it have surfaced online, which readers can view by clicking on the above Reddit embed.

That's it for the current roundup of Genshin Impact leaks. Remember that modifications to models, elements, weapon types, or rarities can always happen since miHoYo has yet to reveal these units as playable officially.

