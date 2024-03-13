Genshin Impact 4.6 map leaks: Bayda harbor, Petrichor, Remuria region, and more

As per the latest leaks, Genshin Impact will add several new explorable areas to the map in version 4.6. The developers will reportedly introduce Bayda Harbor and Petrichor Island to occupy the empty space on the map between the Liyue, Sumeru, and Fontaine regions. While the former is a port located north of Vanarana in Sumeru, the latter lies on a solitary island surrounded by seas.

Although players may initially assume Petrichor is a tiny island, leaks have suggested it will be connected to two different areas. One will be The Faded Castle, which is expected to be sunken, and the other will be the ancient city of Remuria.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.6 map leaks hint at new areas

The latest leaks from Team Mew and UTeyvat have suggested that the map expansion coming in Genshin Impact's 4.6 update will release four new areas. While three of them can be found on the main map, the fourth one will be on a different map, similar to Chasm Underground.

Players can see the main map with the upcoming areas in the embed below:

It showcases the newest Bayda Harbor area, added northwest of the Sumeru rainforest. Furthermore, it appears that there will be a huge sea between the countries of Liyue, Sumeru, and Fontaine, with a tiny island in the center called Petrichor.

As per leaks, players will be able to access The Faded Castle from a pool in Petrichor. The castle is known to have been sunk and will include different levels to explore. It is expected there will be four different areas here:

Faded Ancient Castle - Upper level

Faded Ancient Castle - Middle level

Faded Ancient Castle - Bottom level

Faded Ancient Castle - Exhibition hall

Aside from this, leaks have indicated that Genshin Impact's version 4.6 will also release the long-awaited region of Remuria. Rumors suggest that it will be referred to as "Sea of Yore," and players will be able to explore and collect Hydroculus from this ancient city. Furthermore, they will also be able to dive in this region.

It is expected that Remuria will exist on a separate map and be about half the size of Chasm Underground. However, it may include several levels.

Team Mew has also disclosed the different areas of the Sea of Yore (Remuria):

Path of Sea Pillars

Ancient Port Antique - Upper level

Ancient Port Antique - Lower level

Palais Caesaram

Capitolium: Janus Passage Way

Capitolium: Academy of Harmony

Capitolium: Ancient Palace

Golden Palace: Upper level

Golden Palace: Lower level

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.