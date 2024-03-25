Genshin Impact 4.6 Primogems count leaks: Total pulls for F2P, BP, and Welkin users

A leaker group called Team Mew has shared the estimated amount of Primogems players can obtain in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Travelers can expect to earn a good amount of pulls in the upcoming Fontaine patch, especially the Welkin and Battle Pass users, enough to guarantee at least one 5-star pull. Needless to say, the Primogem earnings will depend on each player's participation in the events and other content.

This article will briefly cover the total estimated Primogems count in version 4.6 for F2P, Blessing of the Welkin, and Battle Pass users.

NOTE: The calculated amount is subject to change since it is merely based on leaks.

Estimated Primogems count in Genshin Impact 4.6, as per leaks

Expected Primogem count for F2P players

The recent beta leaks have shared a ton of information about the upcoming content that can be expected in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update, including the new region in Fontaine, quests, and events. Fortunately, Travelers can also expect to earn a lot of Primogems from various sources.

Here's a rough estimation of the total Primogem count in Genshin Impact 4.6 for F2P players, courtesy of Team Mew:

Daily Commissions: 2520 Primogems

2520 Primogems Chest: 1000 Primogems

1000 Primogems Domain: 5 Primogems

5 Primogems Unlocking Statue of The Seven: 5 Primogems

5 Primogems Statue of The Seven levelup: 120 Primogems

120 Primogems Teleport Waypoints: 110 Primogems

110 Primogems Arlecchino Story Quest: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Cyno Story Quest II: 60 Primogems

60 Primogems Fountain of Lucine: 320 Primogems (2 Intertwined Fates)

320 Primogems (2 Intertwined Fates) World Quests: 210 Primogems

210 Primogems Events: 2260 Primogems

2260 Primogems Stardust Exchange: 1600 Primogems (10 Intertwined Fates)

1600 Primogems (10 Intertwined Fates) Achievements: 295 Primogems

295 Primogems Character trials: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems

1800 Primogems HoYoLAB Check-in: 80 Primogems

80 Primogems Web event: 200 Primogems

200 Primogems V4.6 maintenance: 600 Primogems

600 Primogems V4.7 livestream: 300 Primogems

300 Primogems Misc codes and Twitch drops: 90 Primogems

This sums up to 11,715 Primogems, worth 73 pulls for Free-to-Play players in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Unfortunately, this might not be enough for F2Ps to get even one 5-star pull.

Expected Primogem count for Welkin and Battle Pass users

Blessing of the Welkin Moon reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers with the Blessing of the Welkin Moon can add another 3,780 Primogems and 600 Genesis Crystals to the estimated F2P Primogem count earlier. This will amount to 16,095 Primogems, worth around 100 pulls. This can guarantee a player with Welkin at least one 5-star pull in version 4.6.

Unlocking the Battle Pass will give players an additional 680 Primogems and four Intertwined Fates, making it 17,415 Primogems or 108 pulls.

