How to unlock Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact: Cloudseam Scale location guide

Genshin Impact has finally released the long-awaited Chenyu Vale in Liyue. There is a ton of stuff to do in the new region, such as chests, world quests, and puzzles. Furthermore, there is a new overworld boss called the Solitary Suanni, a mystical being who lives in the mountains of Chenyu Vale. Like any other boss in the game, it drops character ascension materials called the Cloudseam Scale.

Since Chenyu Vale is a new region, many might get confused about how to reach the boss' location. Thus, this article covers how to unlock Solitary Suanni in Genshin Impact 4.4.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Solitary Suanni location in Chenyu Vale

Unlock the Statue of The Seven to light up the map (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two simple ways to reach the Solitary Suanni boss' location in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region. Ideally, you'd want to unlock the Statue of The Seven in the Chizhang Wall first. You can do that by simply using the navigation.

Once you have unlocked the Statue, head southeast until you see a massive cave opening under you. Glide down, and you will be able to spot the boss.

Unlock the teleport waypoint near the boss (Image via HoYoverse)

Another fast way to get to the Solitary Suanni boss is by using the teleport waypoint south of the Chizhang Wall. After unlocking the Statue of the Seven, head further south from the boss' location and activate the waypoint. Once you are done, you can use it to get to Solitary Suanni anytime you want.

Solitary Suanni boss drops in Genshin Impact

Solitary Suanni boss drops (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, Solitary Suanni drops character ascension material called the Cloudseam Scale. As of this writing, only Xianyun requires this item to max ascend in Genshin Impact.

The Solitary Suanni has two forms, Hydro and Anemo, and they are pretty easy to recognize. In the former state, the boss turns into water, and you must apply Cryo to freeze it. Then, use Pyro to trigger melt or any other reactions to break the Frozen state, such as Geo or Claymore to trigger Shatter. This will stun the boss for a short while, allowing you to defeat it.

In the Anemo state, Solitary Suanni summons a few Spiritwind Pearls, similar to the Anemo orbs created by Setekh Wenut. You must use Pyro, Cryo, Electro, or Hydro to destroy them and stun the boss.

Both versions of Solitary Suanni are easy to defeat, and you must use 40 Original Resin to claim the rewards.