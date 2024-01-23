Genshin Impact 4.4 Chenyu Vale map: New exploration mechanic, enemies, recipes, and more

During the Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream, HoYoverse officially confirmed that the long-awaited Chenyu Vale would finally be released in the upcoming update. The new region is located northwest of the current Liyue map, and Travelers will be able to explore the location as soon as version 4.4 goes live.

Chenyu Vale has much to offer, such as new types of exploration mechanics, recipes, wildlife, local specialties, and enemies. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players can expect to see in the new region.

Chenyu Vale to introduce new exploration mechanics, puzzles, enemies, and more in Genshin Impact 4.4

1) Teleport waypoints and new locations

New Chenyu Vale locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 will release three new sub-areas in Chenyu Vale: Upper Vale, Southern Mountain, and Mt. Laixin. Travelers can find over 25 teleport waypoints in these locations. Additionally, one waypoint in the Upper Vale will automatically be unlocked for Travelers who have completed the Mondstadt Archon Quest.

2) New exploration mechanics

Flighty Simulacra allows the character to jump high (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 will introduce three new exploration mechanics in Chenyu Vale. One of them is called the Flighty Simulacra. Approaching these small statues will buff the character, allowing them to jump very high. This is similar to the Spoutrocks in The Chasm.

Golden Carp's Leap and Wrathful Simulacra (Image via HoYoverse)

The second mechanic is called Golden Carp's Leap, which lets players use adeptal energy to turn into a Golden Carp and aim in any direction to freely travel across the forest and mountain. Finally, the third mechanic is called Wrathful Simulacra, which also uses mini monuments to fire water droplets filled with adeptal energy in any direction for faster traveling.

3) New puzzle mechanics

New types of puzzles in Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers will also come across two new types of puzzle mechanics while exploring Chenyu Vale. The first is called Scenes of Flowing Lotuses, generally found near rivers. Players must use adeptal energy to light up the Lotus Lamps to solve the puzzle, similar to the Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzle in Fontaine.

The other new mechanic is the Jade Incense Cauldron, which can be found in the mountains of Chenyu Vale. Solving it is pretty simple as players only need to light the censers using adeptal energy.

4) Wildlife

New bird species, goat, and turtle in Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

The new version 4.4 update will also introduce new wildlife species, such as the Redbull Pelican, Fluff-Fleece Goat, and Jadestone Turtle. It is worth adding that Travelers can clean the Jadestone Turtle's shell and remove calcified jade to obtain a local specialty item, which is also one of Xianyun's ascension materials. On a related note, Cloud Retainer needs 168 of them to max ascend.

5) Another new local specialty item and recipes

Chenyu Vale's tea leaves and local recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can find a new local specialty in Chenyu Vale called Chenyu Adeptea. These are mostly grown in warm and moist areas, and the Qiaoying Village is the best location to farm it. Additionally, Genshin Impact 4.4 will release a few new local cuisines:

Chenyu Brew

Fine Tea, Full Moon

Tea-Smoked Squab

Jadevein Tea Eggs

6) New enemies

Xuanwen Beast and Solitary Suanni (Image via HoYoverse)

The Solitary Suanni is a new overworld boss in Genshin Impact 4.4 and will drop ascension materials for Xianyun. Additionally, players will encounter a new type of wildlife creature known as the Xuanwen Beast found in the mountains of Chenyu Vale.

This concludes the list of everything that will be introduced in Chenyu Vale in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update.