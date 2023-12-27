Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: New monster, gameplay, material drops, and more

HoYoverse might add the highly anticipated Chenyu Vale region in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Several recent beta leaks have already shown the entire map of the new location and a few other details. The rumored region will also likely feature a new world boss supposedly called Solitary Suanni, an elegant and proud mythical beast that lives in the mountains shrouded in Adeptal power.

This rumored overworld boss is expected to drop character ascension materials for one of the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 4.4. Here's everything Travelers need to know about Solitary Suanni.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks: Solitary Suanni gameplay, drops, and more

According to the leaks from @HomDGCat, the upcoming world boss is called Solitary Suanni (changed from Hidden Beast of the South). This mythical beast apparently lives in the mountains of the Chenyu Vale region filled with Adeptal energy. During a fight, it seems that Solitary Suanni has two phases, switching between Hydro and Anemo.

In the Hydro version, the overworld boss reportedly periodically obtains the Adeptal Power of the Waters, infusing itself with Hydro and increasing all-type resistance by 200%. It also seems to perform an extremely powerful move that lasts 10 seconds, during which it continuously deals Hydro DMG at random spots in the field. At the end of the skill, it would summon tides in seven large circles, dealing massive Hydro DMG.

Meanwhile, the Anemo phase of Solitary Suanni seems to obtains Adeptal Power from the Winds, which increases its all-type resistance by 200%. The boss also summons three Gale Orbs, which can be destroyed with a Swirl reaction. When Solitary Suanni performs its ultimate move, it deals Anemo DMG at random spots and ends with a massive Anemo DMG covering the entire arena.

Furthermore, the Gale Orbs transform into vortexes that pull in the active character and deal Anemo DoT.

Ascension material drops

As mentioned earlier, Solitary Suanni drops an item called Cloudseam Scale, which is expected to be Xianyun's ascension material. To max ascension Cloud Retainer, Genshin Impact players will need 46 of them.

More on Solitary Suanni

According to the Genshin Impact beta leaks, the Solitary Suanni is supposedly part of a group of mythical beasts that only live in the mountains. They are considered a symbol of good fortune by the locals, and in the ancient legends, the leader of Suanni was called the Mountain Lord, who was said to be at the same position as the Adepti.

It is worth highlighting that the Wushou Dance in Chenyu Vale was inspired by Suanni's movements. Unfortunately, not many are lucky enough to see these creatures.