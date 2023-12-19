Genshin Impact Xianyun kit: Abilities, talents, team role, and more leaks

Xianyun is all set to become the new 5-star unit in Genshin Impact, alongside Liyue's Lantern Rite Festival. With such a traditional festival on the horizon, it is only natural for one of the renowned Adepti, Cloud Retainer, to get a playable version of herself in the game. Since she has been officially confirmed via drip marketing, it is time to look at her kit, which will most likely be tied with her in v4.4.

To summarize, Xianyun's role seems to lean more toward a damage DPS/healer hybrid, with her kit allowing two forms at any given time. This article will list all the recent leaks tied to the character, including her talents, constellations, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the leaks by renowned Genshin Impact leakers such as PTL, FouL, Chalice Leaks, and Genshin Meow. Everything mentioned here is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact Xianyun kit: Elemental abilities, talents, constellations

1) Elemental skill and burst

The following post provides two images with a rough translation of Xianyun's talents.

However, here is a summarized version of her abilities, including passive talents, elemental skill, and burst:

Skill: Activation will allow Xianyun to enter the "Crane Cloud" state, and perform a special technique. This technique can be performed two times. In the form, Xianyun will perform a falling attack while in the air, dealing an Anemo attack to enemies in an AOE. The AOE damage range can be increased by performing the technique multiple times. The special technique can be activated in the air and on the ground. However, the skill must be activated on the ground to enter the "Crane Cloud" state. Lastly, not using the technique briefly will lead Xianyun to exit the "Crane Cloud" state.

Burst: Deals Anemo damage in an AOE and heals the entire party. A special mechanism also triggers called "Bamboo Star," following an active character while also healing them. Additionally, this mechanism will buff the jumping height of these characters. The Bamboo Star has eight layers, and consumes one layer when an active character performs a plunging attack.

Deals Anemo damage in an AOE and heals the entire party. A special mechanism also triggers called "Bamboo Star," following an active character while also healing them. Additionally, this mechanism will buff the jumping height of these characters. The Bamboo Star has eight layers, and consumes one layer when an active character performs a plunging attack. Talent 1: After performing three techniques in the skill, the AOE will attract enemies.

After performing three techniques in the skill, the AOE will attract enemies. Talent 2: Burst will help enemies deal with increased Plunge damage. This will scale off Xianyun's ATK stat.

Xianyun holds quite a complicated kit compared to other Genshin Impact characters in the game. Players will need to wait a bit more for the leaked footage of her gameplay.

2) Constellations for Xianyun in Genshin Impact

Here is a list of all her Constellations, except for 3 and 5, since they allow characters with increased Talent levels:

C1: Increases the number of uses of her skill by 1.

C2: After using the skill, attack power increases by 20% for 15 seconds. The effect will also increase up to 306% of Xianyun's ATK.

C4: After using her technique three times, Xianyun will heal party members.

C6: Increases Crit Damage based on the number of times her technique has been used. Additionally, after casting the skill alongside having layers from the burst, Xianyun's talent will not go into cooldown.

As usual, a clearer idea of Xianyun's numbers tied to her Constellations will be provided via Genshin Impact leaks later.