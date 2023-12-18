Xianyun In Genshin Impact: New V4.4 character rarity, element, background, and release date

Genshin Impact has finally announced Cloud Retainer as a playable character. She will be released in the upcoming version 4.4 update in her human form, which goes by the name Xianyun.

The drip market also confirmed that the character has an Anemo vision and revealed a few interesting details about Cloud Retainer, who currently resides in Liyue Harbor while disguising herself as a human.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Xianyun, including her rarity and potential release date. Note that some of the following info are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) in Genshin Impact 4.4: Rarity, element, release date, and more

As mentioned earlier, Cloud Retainer's real name, or human name, is Xianyun, and this will also be her playable character name in the game. The drip market has confirmed that she has an Anemo Vision, unlike her disciples who have Cryo. The Vision is not visible on her splash art, so she is likely wearing it on her back.

It is confirmed that Xianyun will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update, which will go live on January 31, 2024. Depending on the phase, travelers can expect her to debut on one of the following dates:

Phase I: January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Phase II: February 21, 2024

It is worth mentioning that HoYoverse has revealed two new characters for version 4.4, but only Cloud Retainer is expected to be a 5-star unit.

According to Chalice Leaks, the Cloud Retainer will likely be a Catalyst unit, and her signature weapon is supposedly called "Echo of the Crane's Call."

The Catalyst is reportedly shaped like a fan and has a bird-like design on top. In addition, there are feathers on the right side, three cloud-like patterns in the middle, and two spherical pendants on each side of the weapon.

More about Xianyun (Cloud Retainer)

According to the recent announcement by Genshin Impact, it seems that Cloud Retainer has recently moved to Liyue Harbor while using her human form, which was revealed during the Lantern Rite event in version 3.4.

The X post by Genshin Impact also confirmed that Xianyun is hiding her identity from the locals as they all seem to address her as "that tall woman with the updone hair," "that bespectacled artisan," or "that talkative new neighbor." In addition, Ganyu mentions that:

"She is a heroine, but a very discreet one — hence why she's living incognito in Liyue Harbor."

Meanwhile, Xianyun only cares about her latest invention, which is also her pride and joy. She calls it the Exquisite Mini Broth Pot, and it brings out the flavor much better than the regular soup pot.

Travelers can also expect info on Cloud Retainer's kit once the version 4.4 beta begins.