Is Crane's Echoing Call worth getting in Genshin Impact?

Crane's Echoing Call is an upcoming 5-star weapon slated to release in Genshin Impact's version 4.4. It will be the signature catalyst of Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, and will complement her kit. The weapon boasts one of the highest base attacks in the game and features a unique passive that focuses on Plunge Attacks.

For curious fans, this article will cover the stats and effects of Crane's Echoing Call in Genshin Impact. It will also discuss the weapon's pull value and the best characters to wield it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Crane's Echoing Call in Genshin Impact: Stats, effects and release date

Crane's Echoing Call is a new 5-star catalyst that will debut in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. As the signature weapon of Xianyun, it will be featured on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner alongside her during the first half of the patch.

Players will be able to wish for Crane's Echoing Call starting from January 31, 2024, until February 21, 2024.

Let's take a look at the stats and passive effect of this weapon:

Base attack 741 Secondary stat 16.5% ATK

It's passive reads:

"After the equipping character hits an opponent with a Plunging Attack, all nearby party members' Plunging Attacks deal 28% increased DMG for 20s. When nearby party members hit opponents with Plunging Attacks, they will restore 2.5 Energy to the equipping character. Energy can be restored this way every 0.7s. This energy regain effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field."

Crane's Echoing Call pull value in Genshin Impact 4.4

Crane's Echoing Call is only worth pulling for Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

As the passive effect suggests, this catalyst is highly beneficial for team compositions relying on Plunge Attack-focused DPS. It can provide a teamwide buff, increasing Plunge Attack damage by 28%. Additionally, it can also regenerate a decent amount of energy for its wielder, allowing them to use their Elemental Burst consistently.

However, one major drawback of the weapon is that no other catalyst user besides Xianyun can bring out its maximum potential. Moreover, the game currently has only two damage dealers who can benefit from the passive effect, namely Xiao and Gaming.

Therefore, it is only recommended to pull for Crane's Echoing Call if the player has Xianyun. For those without her, it will not be worth it to spend your precious Primogems.

Best characters for Crane's Echoing Call in Genshin Impact

1) Xianyun

Xianyun is the best character for Crane's Echoing Call (Image via HoYoverse)

Given that it's her BiS weapon, the best character to wield Crane's Echoing Call is Xianyun. It dovetails perfectly with her kit and allows her to perform efficiently in her role as a support for Plunge Attack-focused damage dealers.

She can consistently perform Plunge Attacks via her Elemental Skill, providing the party with the 28% buff. Furthermore, her Elemental Skill is a major aspect of her gameplay, which can now be used consistently thanks to the energy recovery effect of the passive.

2) Sucrose

Sucrose is another suitable holder for the weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, no other catalyst user in Genshin Impact can currently perform Plunge Attacks on flat terrain. They'll require the aid of Zhongli's pillar or Venti's wind currents to perform them. However, once they do, they will be able to provide teammates with the damage buff offered by this weapon.

Out of all possible candidates, Sucrose is the most ideal one. Similar to Xianyun, she belongs to the Anemo element and can utilize the Viridescent Venerer artifact set. Moreover, she can also serve as a battery for Xiao, who is the best Plunge Attack DPS in the game currently.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.