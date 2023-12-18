HoYoverse has finally announced Cloud Retainer and the rumored Lion Dance Boy as the new playable characters scheduled for release in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update.

The drip market has revealed that Cloud Retainer's real name is Xianyun, and she possesses an Anemo Vision. Meanwhile, the Lion Dance Boy's name is Gaming, and he is a Pyro unit. Interestingly, both are expected to be Catalyst users.

In addition, leaks from reliable sources state that Xianyun is reportedly a 5-star unit, and Gaming is a 4-star unit. This article will cover more details about these characters.

Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming revealed for Genshin Impact 4.4

Genshin Impact has officially announced that Cloud Retainer and Gaming will be released in the upcoming version 4.4 update, which will also celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival.

Travelers already know Cloud Retainer as one of the Adepti in Liyue and the master of Ganyu and Shenhe. While she has appeared in her bird form in the game for the most part, she will be released as a playable unit in her human form, which was revealed during the Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact 3.4.

The other new playable character, Gaming, will make his first appearance during the Lantern Rite Festival. Not much is known about him at the moment, other than a few details shared during the recent announcement.

Gaming works as a Transport Guard in the Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency. In addition, he is very good at performing the Wushou Dance, and he dreams of making it more popular in Liyue Harbor.

The splash art of Gaming confirms that he is a Pyro unit. In addition, based on leaks from reliable sources, he is expected to be a 4-star unit and a Catalyst user.

Expected release date for Xianyun and Gaming

Xianyun and Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming will be released on one of the following dates, depending on the phase:

Phase I: January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Phase II: February 21, 2024

Based on the info currently available, Xiao, Ganyu, and Shenhe are also expected to get a rerun banner in Genshin Impact 4.4. The Event Wishes will be confirmed during the Special Program for v4.4, expected to be livestreamed on January 19, 2024.