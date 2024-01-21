Genshin Impact 4.4 Graphics update brings two new features

HoYoverse has announced that they have developed two new technical features, Global Far Fog (GFF) and Gradient Tint Rock (GTR), which will be added in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 update. Its purpose is to render the hills, valleys, clouds, and mist in the new Chenyu Vale region in a style similar to the traditional Chinese shan shui paintings for a better gaming experience.

Fortunately, these graphic settings will be available on PlayStation and PC, along with a simplified version on mobile. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Global Far Fog and Gradient Tint Rock as well as showcase the difference when they are turned on and the normal settings.

Genshin Impact 4.4 to add Global Far Fog and Gradient Tint Rock for better graphics

As mentioned, the developers have developed two new technical features in Genshin Impact called the Global Far Fog (GFF) and Gradient Tint Rock (GTR). This is to reproduce the mountains, valleys, waterfalls, mist, and clouds in Chenyu Vale in a style similar to the shan shui paintings for a better gaming and exploration experience.

While the Global Far Fog feature is on, it will allow the Volumetric Fog to change in density as it passes through different spots. The difference between the normal settings and GFF is pretty notable and can be seen in the GIF above.

The low and narrow areas of the valley are covered with clouds, and there is light mist in the open areas with Global Far Fog turned on, giving the best Chenyu Vale experience to the players. Meanwhile, there is a very light mist around the lower parts of the valley, and everything is pretty much visible in the normal settings.

Similarly, the Gradient Tint Rock feature will allow Travelers to see different color gradients of the rocks and mountains depending on the altitude, distance, and structure. For example, the leafy parts and summit will appear dark cyan and green, while the barren paths and the lower parts will appear tan when the GTR setting is on.

It is recommended that Travelers turn on the Global Far Fog and Gradient Tint Rock settings before exploring the peaks of Mt. Mingyuan and Mt. Lingmeng to enjoy the panoramic views of Chenyu Vale for the best exploration experience.

The features will be available on PC, PlayStation, and mobile (simplified version) once the Genshin Impact 4.4 update goes live. Unfortunately, it is unknown whether these technical features will be applied to other regions on the map.