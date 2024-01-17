In the latest edition of the Developers Discussion, HoYoverse has revealed a ton of new QoL changes in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4. The Quick and Custom Loadouts to quickly equip the Artifacts is probably the biggest and most welcome update in the new patch. Additionally, several of Serenitea Pot's features have been updated to make editing and sorting out the furnishings easier.

There are some system and function updates as well, such as the limit increase in the number of team compositions and Borderless Mode in the display settings. This article will cover all the QoL changes revealed in the newest edition of Genshin Impact's Developers Discussion.

Fast Equip Artifacts, System Optimization, and other QoL updates in Genshin Impact 4.4

Quick Loadout and Custom Loadout

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.4 will add a new Fast Equip Artifacts feature to help players choose and quickly equip Artifact sets. Travelers will be given two options: Quick Loadout and Custom Loadout. Choosing the former will put together a set based on the data from active players. Note that while creating a loadout, it will only choose the Artifacts that are not equipped by other units.

In the case of Custom Loadout, Travelers can select the Artifact's stats and the Set type of their choice and even pick a piece that is already in use.

Serenitea Pot Optimization

Furnishing Categories and Filter section has been updated (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the Serenitea Pot features have also been updated. The Furnishings have been reorganized to make it easier for players to find items. Not only that, the Search and Filter options in the Inventory section have been optimized as well.

Ending screen optimization (Image via HoYoverse)

When placing Furnishings in the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact, the position of the list while using the same editing mode will not reset even after switching to another category. Furthermore, the Companion List will now show the Friendship Level of every character in descending order.

Adventure Encounters Rewards reminder

A new prompt to remind players to claim rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The officials added a new Adventure Encounters feature in the ongoing version 4.3 update. However, it appears that many Travelers forget to claim their Daily Commissions reward from Katheryne. Therefore, a new red dot prompt will appear starting from Genshin Impact 4.4 to remind players to claim the rewards.

Party compositions limit increased

The team comps limit has been increased (Image via HoYoverse)

The limit on the number of party compositions that can be saved will be increased to 15 in Genshin Impact 4.4.

New Borderless Mode

A new Borderless Mode in the display settings (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Borderless Mode option has been added in the PC Display Mode Settings, which will allow Travelers to stack other windows above the game while playing in the fullscreen view.