Genshin Impact reveals quick and custom artifact loadouts features

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.4 update is shaping up to be an optimization-heavy patch. With rumors of QoL being added to the game, HoYoverse recently confirmed artifact loadouts in the same update, which can prove to be game-changing in the long run. However, the entire system might not be what everyone has asked for in the last three years.

To summarize, the upcoming loadout system might not let players "save" their currently existing artifact. Instead, it will be more like a "help" button for newer players. Additional details on the system are listed below.

Disclaimer: System descriptions mentioned in this article are based on HoYoverse's official website.

Everything to know regarding the quick and custom loadout feature for Genshin Impact 4.4

The artifact loadout system has been one of the most requested features by the community since the game's release. A loadout system can easily open the window for multiple builds on a single character. However, the system that is being implemented with v4.4 varies a lot from a traditional loadout feature.

Here is a list of features making their way into Genshin Impact via the loadout system:

Fast equip artifacts

Quick loadout

Custom loadout

The following are the official descriptions from HoYoverse regarding each section, providing an overview of what to expect:

Fast Equip artifacts: Following on from the artifact management optimizations in 4.3, we will be introducing the Fast Equip artifacts feature in version 4.4. We hope that this helps Travelers choose and equip Artifact sets more quickly. You can choose either Quick loadouts or Custom loadouts when equipping characters with artifacts.

Following on from the artifact management optimizations in 4.3, we will be introducing the Fast Equip artifacts feature in version 4.4. We hope that this helps Travelers choose and equip Artifact sets more quickly. You can choose either Quick loadouts or Custom loadouts when equipping characters with artifacts. Quick loadout: A set of artifacts will be put together for your reference based on data recently from active players. When generating a loadout, it will only consider artifacts not already equipped by other characters.

A set of artifacts will be put together for your reference based on data recently from active players. When generating a loadout, it will only consider artifacts not already equipped by other characters. Custom loadout: You can select the main artifact affix, set type, and minor affixes and choose whether or not to use artifacts that haven't already been equipped.

HoYoverse followed up the descriptions of the system with a few more demonstrations via GIF, which can be found on its official website.

Since this reveal leaves more questions than answers, readers are advised to wait for the Genshin Impact v4.4 special program for a clearer explanation from the developers on January 19, 2024.