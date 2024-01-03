Best characters to pull in Genshin Impact 4.4 as per leaks

Like most patches, Genshin Impact 4.4 will include a powerful lineup of characters, including new units and reruns. Xianyun and Gaming are new additions scheduled for the update, alongside Xiao, Yae Miko, and Nahida as part of the rerun roster. However, note that the release orders of these characters have not yet been confirmed.

This article lists all the upcoming characters in v4.4 and ranks them based on their pull value. Xianyun and Gaming's damage numbers haven't been finalized yet, as both are still changing in the ongoing beta.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies on the writer's opinion.

All characters ranked according to their pull value in Genshin Impact 4.4

The post above showcases all the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 4.4. The list that follows includes these characters based on their kit, usage, and accessibility. However, note that the release order hasn't been confirmed yet.

1) Nahida

Nahida in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The god of Dendro, Nahida, should always be an essential party member, regardless of the characters and reactions you are looking to prioritize. Aside from Nahida's capability to amplify reaction damage, she can easily increase an ally's Elemental Mastery stat, making elemental supports more powerful in her team.

Additionally, she can function without her signature while being equipped with the most F2P-friendly weapons in the game. Reactions such as Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Aggravate are considered the most powerful ones in the current meta of Genshin Impact. Nahida can often be found triggering these reactions.

2) Yae Miko

Yae Miko in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Since her arrival, Yae Miko has been a versatile pick for almost any reaction-based team. She is one of the best off-field Electro applicators in the game, allowing easy Electro Charge, Superconduct, and Hyperbloom reactions at all times. Much like Nahida, the Narukami Shrine Maiden is easy to build, with F2P EM stat-stick Catalysts.

In most cases, it is more viable to build Yae Miko for a Hyperbloom team. However, if you do not own a decent Dendro/Hydro applicator, having her for Superconduct or Electro Charge is necessary.

3) Xiao

Xiao in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is a straightforward Anemo DPS character who is also one of the oldest in the game. He was introduced in v1.3, which was released in 2021, and has been a consistent DPS pick for Abyss clears and endgame bosses. Building him is fairly simple, as having a decent ratio of crit rate and damage alongside ATK stat is enough for him to perform well.

The F2P weapon, Blackcliff Polearm, is one of the best weapons for Xiao, as it increases his basic and crit damage. Those looking for Constellations of Xiao can go for his C1, as it grants an extra charge to his elemental skill, further allowing players to accumulate extra energy for his burst.

4) Xianyun and Gaming

Xianyun and Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun and Gaming are as effective as the other characters mentioned above. With changes to both their kits in the ongoing beta, it is difficult to predict their value, as their precise role hasn't been confirmed yet.

Xianyun will be a DPS/healer who just lost her vortex capability in her elemental skill. Gaming, however, will be available for free in the 4-star character selector of Lantern Rite.