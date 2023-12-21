Genshin Impact Artifact loadout leaks ahead of version 4.4 update

Artifact loadouts have been one of the most requested features from the Genshin Impact community. After almost three years, it seems that players will finally be able to use them in v4.4, following many other QoL updates. With over 30 different 5-star Artifacts, HoYoverse lets players set the desired sets for their built characters.

This article lists the leaked information regarding the Artifact loadouts system for v4.4. Everyone will have auto and custom loadouts, allowing them to switch between different playstyles on one character, from DPS to healer.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the leaks by a renowned data-miner named MadCroiX. Everything mentioned here is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Artifact loadout leaked details for Genshin Impact 4.4

As mentioned, Genshin Impact 4.4 will have a lot of features added to the update, including major QoL and graphics settings. To mention a few:

Serenitea Pot will add a filtering feature that will let players see only the pieces of furniture that haven't been crafted yet.

Characters will get dynamic resolutions.

Trials of 5-star characters can be switched without having to leave the instance.

The following post shows everything regarding the Artifact changes in the upcoming update.

To summarize the entire system, it seems that players will get two types of loadout systems in the game, one being Auto and the other being Manual. The leaked image of the texts refers to the "Auto" system as "Quick," where the game will prioritize not picking an equipped Artifact on other characters.

Custom loadouts, on the other hand, follow more complex mechanics. Players can set a favored main affix on an artifact piece before choosing it for a loadout. When selecting a set, choosing one artifact piece will generate a 4-piece set, while choosing two pieces will develop a 2-piece set.

Here is a full version of the Genshin Impact Artifact loadout leak by MadCroiX:

Quick Loadouts:

When players use a "Quick Loadout," a loadout will be generated based on statistics tabulated from recently active players. When Quick Loadout generates a loadout, it will only consider artifacts not already equipped by other characters.

Custom Loadouts:

When using Custom Loadouts, you can set the following criteria:

The Main Affix of Artifacts: Only Artifacts with the correct Main Affix will be selected. Artifact Set Types: When you select 1 Artifact Set, a 4-Piece Set loadout will be generated; if 2 Artifact Sets are chosen, then 2-Piece Set loadouts will be generated; if no Artifact Sets are selected, loadouts will be generated based only on Main and Minor Affixes, without being limited by Artifact Sets. Minor Affixes: Players can set first and secondary priority Minor Affixes, setting up to three Affixes for each priority level; the order does not matter for Minor Affixes given the same level of importance.

All saved custom loadouts will be under one Genshin Impact character, with Artifact pieces being adjustable after saving a loadout on the character. Additional details or footage on the entire system will be revealed later.