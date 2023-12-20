How to use artifact auto-lock feature in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced several QoL changes to the game in version 4.3. One of them allows players to auto-lock their valuable artifacts, eliminating the risk of losing good pieces they may have forgotten to lock. After turning on the feature, you can select particular main stats and substats for different artifact sets. Anytime you obtain a piece that falls under the set criteria, the game will automatically lock the piece in inventory.

It is a highly efficient way to protect future artifact pieces and segregate and lock any good ones you may already have. Therefore, this article will guide you on how to use the artifact auto-lock feature in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact artifact auto-lock feature guide

Artifact auto-lock feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update added several new features to the game, including artifact auto-lock. In order to access this feature, you must first go to Inventory and then to the Artifacts option. You will find the newly added "Artifact Auto-Lock" option on the bottom-left of your screen, as shown in the image above.

After opening the auto-lock menu, you can either choose to set criteria for all artifact sets or some particular ones. Let's take a look at how to use both of these options.

How to lock good artifact pieces from all set in Genshin Impact

General Settings (Image via HoYoverse)

You can turn on the artifact auto-lock feature to target all sets from the General Settings menu. It can be opened by clicking on the gear icon displayed on the top right, as shown in the image above.

You can turn on the toggles to target Elemental DMG and Physical DMG goblets from all sets. The same can be done for Circlets featuring either a Crit Rate or Crit DMG main stat.

You can also use the Quick Unlock feature from the bottom-left to mass unlock already locked artifacts if needed.

How to lock artifact pieces from particular sets in Genshin Impact

When farming domains for particular artifact sets, turning on artifact auto-lock targeting that set may be beneficial.

Plan Settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's take a look at how to easily accomplish this in Genshin Impact.

First, select the artifact set that you are targeting, and then go to Plan Settings and click Edit.

Then, you can either choose to edit the existing Plan 1 or create another Plan of your liking.

Main Affix (Image via HoYoverse)

With your Plan set, go to the Main Affix menu to set your main stats, as shown in the image above.

Here, you can pick the desirable main stats for your sands, goblets, and circlets to auto-lock them.

Minor Affixes (Image via HoYoverse)

Then, you can move on to Minor Affixes to select your preferred sub-stats for the artifact pieces.

The game also allows you to add conditions here, such as any artifact boasting the mentioned number of affixes from the ones selected will be automatically locked.

After setting your Plan, click on Save to put it in effect.

Auto-lock owned artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, you can auto-lock any existing artifacts that meet the criteria by clicking on the Search Artifacts in Inventory option.

You can then click on Confirm to auto-lock the artifacts.

Once this is done, any new artifact pieces from the specified artifact set will be auto-locked if they feature the selected stats and affixes.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.