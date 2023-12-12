Genshin Impact showcases artifact auto-lock and filter functions

Genshin Impact officials have recently uploaded a preview of one of their upcoming QoL changes. The latest post showcases the new artifact auto-lock and filter functions. All of these changes can be used by players in the version 4.3 update, scheduled to launch on December 20, 2023. Hence, you have a week to prepare resources for upcoming characters, events, and changes.

Players can also check out the official preview page of Genshin Impact 4.3 to learn more about future content. This article will primarily focus on auto-lock and artifact filter QoL changes so players can quickly learn to use it.

Genshin Impact 4.3: Artifact auto-lock and filter function's official preview

After the recent Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program, officials have revealed all the upcoming QoL (quality-of-life) changes. In a recent X post (formerly Twitter), the developer showcased the artifact auto-lock feature and new filter functions that will be introduced in the version 4.3 update.

Do note that these are only a few of many such QoL updates that will appear in the latest patch update.

Artifact Auto-Lock Feature

Create custom plans and lock artifacts in the 4.3 update (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Genshin Impact 4.3 update, players can use the artifact auto-lock function on the artifact inventory page. Use the new function to create custom plan settings to lock artifacts based on your needs. The custom plans can be set to examine the artifact's main and/or minor affixes.

For main affix, you can create a custom plan to lock Sands of Eons, Goblet of Eonothem, and Circlet of Logos based on the following:

Percentage Stats (HP%, ATK%, etc.)

Flat Stats (HP, DEF, ATK)

DMG% Bonus (Physical, Hydro, Pyro, etc.)

Elemental Mastery

Additionally, you can control the range and number of Minor affixes assigned to each artifact.

More settings related to the new auto-lock feature (Image via HoYoverse)

The new 4.3 update will also add an option called "Automatically Lock 5-star Artifacts That Meet Requirements". Ensure that this is enabled in settings so new artifact sets will be automatically locked if they match the custom plan requirement set by Genshin Impact players.

You can also use Search Artifacts in Inventory to filter Artifacts in your Inventory based on the auto-lock plan settings and lock Artifacts that meet the custom plan requirements with a single click.

Artifact Filter

New filters arriving in the 4.3 update (Image via HoYoverse)

A new Artifact filter function will also be included in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. You can access it through the Artifact inventory page, where you can choose from several sets of Artifacts and filter them according to their Equipment, Level, and Artifact Lock status.

From the "character option" on the Artifacts page, you can filter multiple sets of Artifacts. On this page, the system will recommend Artifact Sets based on server data gathered from recently active players.

